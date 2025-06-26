Open Extended Reactions

Sports fans looking for a bit of childhood nostalgia -- or some education into early video game history -- might find a worthy subject in the form of Jaleco Sports: Goal!, coming to PC on June 26.

Published for modern systems by Rock It Games, Jaleco Sports: Goal! is actually a package of two different games, namely 1989's Goal! for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and 1992's Goal! for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES).

Before the FIFA series changed the world of sports gaming forever, Goal! was regarded as the vanguard for realistic soccer sims. The NES version featured 16 teams competing for the World Cup and eight American teams playing each other in a tournament format. The game also boasted a mode that challenged players to outfox a bunch of defenders and the goalkeeper to score.

The SNES version -- which was branded Super Goal! in Europe and is commonly referred to as that -- expanded the roster to 24 teams. Additionally, it introduced essential features like the side-scrolling field, instant replays, a full field view and formations.

The modern package allows for instant switching between both versions and features the option to use retro visuals as well as modern display modes. Multiplayer is on the menu, too.

"Jaleco was one of the most dominant sports brands on Nintendo platforms in the 80's and 90's. We're looking to bring classics such as Goal!, Bases Loaded and Hoops to modern day gaming platforms and introduce them to generations of players for the very first time," Rock It Games CEO Michael Devine told ESPN.

Console fans will get access to this dose of nostalgia later this summer, when Jaleco Sports: Goal! arrives on PS5 and Nintendo Switch.