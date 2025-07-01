Open Extended Reactions

"F1 The Movie" is now available in theatres and the corresponding crossover content EA Sports has prepared for F1 25 has been put into the hands of fans who bought the Iconic Edition. For everyone else, the six single-player scenarios based on the movie's plot are purchasable as separate DLC.

Iconic Edition owners can also slip into the suits of Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce in Career Mode and lead APXGP to glory in the virtual world championship in My Team -- but unlike the scenarios, these two pieces of content are exclusive to those who buy the DLC before July 11.

How good are Hayes and Pearce, anyway? Brad Pitt's seasoned character sports an OVR of 87 with 94 Experience, 93 Racecraft, 88 Awareness and 84 Pace. That makes Hayes as strong a driver as McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who currently leads the championship.

Joshua Pearce is rated on the level of Yuki Tsunoda, matching the Japanese driver's 82 OVR. The young up-and-comer has 75 Experience, 80 Racecraft, 79 Awareness and 85 Pace -- a robust set of skills for someone with the potential to grow.

Of course, Hayes and Pearce won't add or drop any points based on their performance on track like all the actual drivers will.

Players successfully completing the six race scenarios based on the movie, which take place in Silverstone, Monza, Zandvoort, Mexico City, Spa-Francorchamps and Abu Dhabi, will earn the helmet of Sonny Hayes as a cosmetic item, which can be used in F1 World and Driver Career.