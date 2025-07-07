College Football 26: Release date, ratings, covers, more

Open Extended Reactions

College Football 26 is the next iteration in EA Sports' college football video game franchise. The latest edition is the second offering since the title was revived in 2024. This year's main features showcase improvements to Road to the College Football Playoff, an expanded Road to Glory mode and new presentation details.

Here are key facts about EA Sports College Football 26.

When does College Football 26 come out?

The game is available to play in early access on Monday, July 7 for players who buy the deluxe edition on Xbox or PlayStation platforms. The worldwide launch is on July 10.

Who are this year's cover stars?

Alabama's Ryan Williams and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith are the cover athletes for the standard edition of EA Sports College Football 26, while the deluxe also includes notable former players such as Reggie Bush and Tim Tebow.

Who are the highest-rated teams?

While Alabama comes in at No. 1, numerous teams are just behind at 88 overall.

Who are the highest-rated players?

The top two highest-rated players in the game come from Ohio State.

Latest CFB 26 news

Check out the ESPN college football and gaming hub pages for more.