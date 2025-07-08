Open Extended Reactions

Developer Com2uS has announced that MLB Rivals, its baseball game available on PC, iOS, and Android, has surpassed a total of five million downloads across its lifetime.

During the game's second anniversary week, it's releasing a free gift package, which includes a Team Selective Signature Pack among other items. A daily event featuring dice rolls and a time-limited mission pass for the anniversary are also part of the festivities.

Naturally, the upcoming All-Star Game is creating some waves in the game as well. Until July 21, players can participate in the Ranked Slugger World Championship, competing in home run battles. Fielding All-Star Players in these showdowns grants extra Boost and Potential buffs.

Furthermore, players can submit their predictions for the All-Star Game and participate in the All-Star Scout Event. This limited-time event enables players to unlock Scout Tickets via daily missions, event matches, and other in-game activities. This resource, in turn, can be used to recruit additional athletes.

Com2uS, which is also the developer behind popular title MLB 9 Innings 24, recently signed a partnership with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum to include stars such as Derek Jeter, Greg Maddux, and Jack Morris in MLB Rivals as well as attracting Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser to lend their voices to the game as commentators.