College Football 26 is here -- at least for those who have early access -- and so are the latest tweaks to the game, now on its second edition since returning from a decade-long hiatus last year.

A number of changes has been made to the game over the course of the year since its predecessor was released, including new mascots, traditions and, in the case of the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors, a new stadium.

While the game will be available to the general public on July 10, some college football teams were evidently among the users to get going on the game's early release.

Here's a look at some of the game's latest entrances and uniforms, through the eyes of college football teams on social media.

One of college football's most unique traditions resides in Lubbock, Texas, where students toss tortillas onto the field at Jones Stadium during Texas Tech games. The distinct tradition was added in virtual form to CFB 26.

Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina put on display tweaks to the in-game experience presentation in the new edition of the game, with prime-time matchups having the feel of a real world top tier showdown. Light shows are one of the new features -- Tennessee's video shows fireworks launching at Neyland Stadium in CFB 26 before a real-life clip of fireworks at night in Knoxville.

Keeping the uniforms fresh is always key, especially when said uniforms can change year-to-year. UCF and Louisville recently unveiled new threads for 2025 and took to social media to show the new jerseys being represented virtually in the game.