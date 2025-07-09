Patch 1.06 is now available for F1 25 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, bringing changes to the handling of cars in wet weather. Adjustments to the automatic gearbox will reduce short shifting in higher gears, which should enable players to compete more effectively with the AI in difficult conditions.
The developers also adapted the front height and floor friction levels, reducing the effect of underbody scraping on a player's top speed. Player observations and a resulting investigation by the studio found that player cars suffered greater friction against the track surface than AI vehicles, so this adjustment should once again even the odds.
Although players are still waiting for the first rating update for the drivers in F1 25, one likely candidate for a boost has already been teased by the game's social media accounts: Sauber's Nico Hülkenberg might be in for an upgrade following his stellar third place finish at Silverstone, which ended his streak of 239 starts without reaching the podium as well as the Swiss team's podium drought since 2012.
Here are the full F1 25 update 1.06 patch notes:
Made minor adjustments to front ride height and floor friction levels to reduce the effect that underbody scraping has on a player's top speed.
Made adjustments to the automatic gearbox in wet conditions. This will reduce short shifting in higher gears and enable the player to compete more effectively with the AI.
Fixed an issue at Bahrain which would cause cars to briefly drop down as they drive out of the garage.
Added a fix to prevent an issue in new Driver Career saves where, under certain circumstances, a team could hire three drivers.
Added a fix to prevent an issue in new Driver Career saves where, under certain circumstances, the player could be left without a contract offer from any team at the end of a season.
Fixed a rare issue in My Team Career where a team could fail to hire enough drivers for the following season.
Updated Sponsor boards at various tracks.
Updated the time of day for Qualifying and the Sprint Race at Miami.
Fixed various minor graphical issues at various tracks.
Fixed an issue with Fernando Alonso's car which could appear incorrect after receiving terminal damage.
Joshua Pearce now has the British flag on his car.
Updated the post-race Engineer VO for Ferrari.
Fixed an issue in Driver & My Team Career where the broadcast commentary team could refer to it being the 2025 season after season one.
When the player has low tire wear the Engineer will now recommend extending the stint instead of coming in for a pit stop.
Fixed an issue where at the first race of the season, the Engineer could refer to the previous race.
Fixed an issue preventing the "Vehicle Condition" Engineer voice command from working correctly.
The Engineer will no longer inform you that a problem with the DRS is an engine issue.
Fixed a number of minor issues with the placement and appearance of numbers and sponsors in the Decal Editor.
Improved the visual quality in Far Chase camera view when using PlayStation®5 Pro Quality Mode.
Fixed an issue on PC which could cause the game to appear incorrectly on some HDR monitors, particularly those supporting FreeSync Premium Pro.
The "Ultra Max" detail preset has been removed from graphics cards which cannot support this preset (PC Only).
Updated the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) implementation to version 3.1.4.
Improved the visual quality of various items when shown in the Item Store.
Added a "Play Preview" button to the Tinnitus Relief Filter in the Accessibility Options menu.
Fixed a number of issues which were caused by using a Rewind while in the pit lane.
F1 Movie Preview chapter is now relabelled as "Free Preview".
Fixed an issue where, in places where there's a mid-chapter driver swap, the second driver would be given the first driver's harvested ERS.
Fixed an issue with UDP to ensure the year is always set correctly.
Various UI improvements.
General stability improvements.
Updated the OpenVR SDK (PC Only).