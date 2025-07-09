Open Extended Reactions

Patch 1.06 is now available for F1 25 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, bringing changes to the handling of cars in wet weather. Adjustments to the automatic gearbox will reduce short shifting in higher gears, which should enable players to compete more effectively with the AI in difficult conditions.

The developers also adapted the front height and floor friction levels, reducing the effect of underbody scraping on a player's top speed. Player observations and a resulting investigation by the studio found that player cars suffered greater friction against the track surface than AI vehicles, so this adjustment should once again even the odds.

Although players are still waiting for the first rating update for the drivers in F1 25, one likely candidate for a boost has already been teased by the game's social media accounts: Sauber's Nico Hülkenberg might be in for an upgrade following his stellar third place finish at Silverstone, which ended his streak of 239 starts without reaching the podium as well as the Swiss team's podium drought since 2012.

Here are the full F1 25 update 1.06 patch notes: