Marquinhos, Reece James lead EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 4

EA Sports is not running out of Shapeshifters any time soon: A fourth promo squad is available in the game.

For the moment, though, fans will have to be content with what this next wave of Shapeshifters has to offer. Among the headliners is Chelsea's right back Reece James, who's been assigned to the right wing with his Shapeshifters item, bringing 98 Dribbling, 97 Pace, and 95 Passing to the table along with a robust 75 in Defending -- opponents hoping to overcome him on their side of the pitch might be in for a surprise.

Another defender advancing on the field is PSG's Marquinhos. The center back is now pulling the strings as a center midfielder with stats above 90 in every attribute. A 99 in Passing will be especially crucial for his new role.

Here is the full EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 4