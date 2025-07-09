Cyber Clutch: Hot Import Nights release date announced

Open Extended Reactions

Available on PC via Early Access since 2024, Cyber Clutch: Hot Import Nights is finally getting its full release on the platform in addition to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on July 24, 2025.

Current Games' cyberpunk game is both a racing and combat title, similar to Mario Kart -- the 'chariots' players ride are equipped with offensive and defensive gadgets that must be used to gain an advantage on the track or keep the upper hand from the lead. Up to eight users can compete under the neon lights at the same time, steering customizable vehicles from three weight classes.

Lighter cars boast superior speed and maneuverability, but sacrifice toughness to achieve that. The heavy vehicles might be less agile, but give players a better chance at actually seeing the checkered flag.

The upcoming major update adds another race track and additional vehicles and makes a broad balancing pass over all the available tools and systems based on player feedback. This comes alongside technical improvements for better stability and quality of life.

Finally, the full version is going to introduce a single-player career mode in which drivers can strive for the championship in this ruthless racing world.