Open Extended Reactions

Shapeshifters has come and gone, but the next Ultimate Team program in EA Sports FC 25 is already underway -- and it's an old favorite of fans worldwide: FUTTIES. There isn't much of a special twist with this program like it was the case with Shapeshifters. FUTTIES is all about big numbers, with little space for subtlety.

Leading the charge in this regard is a trio consisting of Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, and Pelé, who all sport 99 OVR. The Real Madrid striker features 99 in Pace and Dribbling as well as 97 in Shooting, making him an extreme threat to any defense. The young Spaniard from Madrid rivals FC Barcelona matches the Frenchman in Pace and Shooting, additionally bringing 99 in Passing as well as 98 in Dribbling to the pitch -- Yamal is poised to dominate the right wing against any opponent. Brazil's greatest soccer legend looks almost humble compared to these two, sporting only one 99 (in Shooting) on his latest Icon card.

Here is the full EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 1 lineup:

EA FC 25 also celebrates women's soccer with the Greats of the Game program, delivering new cards for iconic players such as Nadine Angerer (97 OVR), Birgit Prinz (97 OVR), and Lotta Schelin (97 OVR).