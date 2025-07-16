Open Extended Reactions

Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda series has a live-action movie in production, and the actors playing Link and Zelda have finally been confirmed.

In a social media post from Nintendo, attributed to series creator Shigeru Miyamoto, the company confirmed that Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason, and Link will be played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, both English actors.

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 7, 2027.

Bragason is best known for TV series like "The Jetty" and "Renegade Nell," along with 2024's "The Radleys" film. Ainsworth is known for "The Haunting of Bly Manor" and voicing Pinocchio in the 2022 live-action remake.

Nintendo originally announced that the movie would be released on March 26, 2027, before delaying it by just shy of two months to May 7 of that year.

Nintendo is partnering with Sony Pictures Entertainment to finance the project, and Miyamoto is listed as a producer of the movie alongside Avi Arad, whose credits include the Spider-Man movie franchise and Uncharted.