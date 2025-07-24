EA Sports FC 26 has been confirmed for a Sep. 26 release date on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Purchasing sports games is an art these days, however, and FC 26 conforms to the trend of offering special pre-order bonuses.
Not only does the game come in two different editions, some of the pre-order bonuses on offer are timed, incentivizing potential customers to make the purchase as early as possible. Here's what EA Sports FC 26 has in store in its two editions.
EA FC 26 Standard Edition pre-order bonuses
Access begins on Sep. 26
Archetype Unlock Consumable x1
Double Archetype XP Consumable x2
Icon Players for Manager Career and Player Career x3
5-Star Coach for Manager Career x1
5-Star Youth Scout for Manager Career x1
Exclusive Manager Live Challenges
92+ OVR Icon for FUT in EA FC 25 x1
EA FC 26 Ultimate Edition pre-order bonuses
Access begins on Sep. 19
Archetype Unlock Consumable x1
Double Archetype XP Consumable x2
Icon Players for Manager Career and Player Career x3
5-Star Coach for Manager Career x1
5-Star Youth Scout for Manager Career x1
Exclusive Manager Live Challenges
FC Point x6,000, distributed over two months (only 4,500 FC Points on Switch and Switch 2)
Extra FUT Player Evolution Slot x2
Season 1 Premium Pass
Buying the Ultimate Edition by Aug. 26 unlocks the following Early Bird incentives in addition to the pre-order bonuses listed above:
Exclusive FUT Player Evolution for EA FC 25 x1
93+ OVR 1 of 5 Icon Player Pick Item for FUT in EA FC 25 x1
Icon for FUT in EA FC 26 x1