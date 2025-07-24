        <
          All EA Sports FC 26 editions and pre-order bonuses

          Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the FC 26 Ultimate Edition cover. EA Sports
          • Marco Wutz
          Jul 24, 2025, 04:19 PM

          EA Sports FC 26 has been confirmed for a Sep. 26 release date on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Purchasing sports games is an art these days, however, and FC 26 conforms to the trend of offering special pre-order bonuses.

          Not only does the game come in two different editions, some of the pre-order bonuses on offer are timed, incentivizing potential customers to make the purchase as early as possible. Here's what EA Sports FC 26 has in store in its two editions.

          EA FC 26 Standard Edition pre-order bonuses

          • Access begins on Sep. 26

          • Archetype Unlock Consumable x1

          • Double Archetype XP Consumable x2

          • Icon Players for Manager Career and Player Career x3

          • 5-Star Coach for Manager Career x1

          • 5-Star Youth Scout for Manager Career x1

          • Exclusive Manager Live Challenges

          • 92+ OVR Icon for FUT in EA FC 25 x1

          EA FC 26 Ultimate Edition pre-order bonuses

          • Access begins on Sep. 19

          • Archetype Unlock Consumable x1

          • Double Archetype XP Consumable x2

          • Icon Players for Manager Career and Player Career x3

          • 5-Star Coach for Manager Career x1

          • 5-Star Youth Scout for Manager Career x1

          • Exclusive Manager Live Challenges

          • FC Point x6,000, distributed over two months (only 4,500 FC Points on Switch and Switch 2)

          • Extra FUT Player Evolution Slot x2

          • Season 1 Premium Pass

          Buying the Ultimate Edition by Aug. 26 unlocks the following Early Bird incentives in addition to the pre-order bonuses listed above:

          • Exclusive FUT Player Evolution for EA FC 25 x1

          • 93+ OVR 1 of 5 Icon Player Pick Item for FUT in EA FC 25 x1

          • Icon for FUT in EA FC 26 x1