EA Sports FC 26 has been confirmed for a Sep. 26 release date on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Purchasing sports games is an art these days, however, and FC 26 conforms to the trend of offering special pre-order bonuses.

Not only does the game come in two different editions, some of the pre-order bonuses on offer are timed, incentivizing potential customers to make the purchase as early as possible. Here's what EA Sports FC 26 has in store in its two editions.

EA FC 26 Standard Edition pre-order bonuses

Access begins on Sep. 26

Archetype Unlock Consumable x1

Double Archetype XP Consumable x2

Icon Players for Manager Career and Player Career x3

5-Star Coach for Manager Career x1

5-Star Youth Scout for Manager Career x1

Exclusive Manager Live Challenges

92+ OVR Icon for FUT in EA FC 25 x1

EA FC 26 Ultimate Edition pre-order bonuses

Access begins on Sep. 19

Archetype Unlock Consumable x1

Double Archetype XP Consumable x2

Icon Players for Manager Career and Player Career x3

5-Star Coach for Manager Career x1

5-Star Youth Scout for Manager Career x1

Exclusive Manager Live Challenges

FC Point x6,000, distributed over two months (only 4,500 FC Points on Switch and Switch 2)

Extra FUT Player Evolution Slot x2

Season 1 Premium Pass

Buying the Ultimate Edition by Aug. 26 unlocks the following Early Bird incentives in addition to the pre-order bonuses listed above: