Gran Turismo 7 update adds one of the rarest cars on Earth

Most cars run off of factory belts by the thousands, but some vehicles are handcrafted in mere single or double-digit numbers, making them more than simple means of transport -- they are pieces of art to be collected and treasured. Few people will ever get to even see one of these cars in person, not to mention drive one.

Gran Turismo 7's free 1.61 update allows car enthusiasts to mark another dream drive off their checklist -- virtually, at least. There are only 19 Nissan '05 NISMO R34 GT-R Z-tunes in the world, but players can take it for as many spins as they want in the racing sim thanks to its addition in GT7 1.61.

The Japanese rarity joins the vehicle park alongside the '22 Nissan Qashqai Tekna 190 2wd e-Power and '22 Honda N-ONE RS.

In addition, three brand-new race events are available in the World Circuits section of the game. Players can take on the Green Hell -- Germany's Nürburgring Nordschleife -- in the Lightweight K-Cup, enter the Japanese FF Challenge 450 on the Alsace Test Course, and join the Race of Turbo Sportscars on Fuji International Speedway.

Sony also implemented its challenging racing AI agent, Sophy, on yet another track, making it available for races on the High Speed Ring.

Update 1.61 for GT7 is live on PS4 and PS5.