Open Extended Reactions

Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase had already been confirmed as the top wide receivers in Madden NFL 26 thanks to their inclusion in the 99 Club, but there is plenty of future competition for the top spot, as the newly released ratings for the game have shown.

Closest to the top duo is Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown with 96 OVR and an attribute total that's merely four points below that of Chase. St. Brown has had a steep rise since first appearing in Madden 22, which saw him debut with 67 OVR. He added eleven points to that, reaching 78 OVR in Madden 23, and then immediately climbed to 95 OVR in Madden 24.

After adding one point in last year's iteration, St. Brown carried over his starting rating from the previous game for the first time in Madden 26.

CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys is following right on St. Brown's heels -- and a look at his numbers illustrates just how close things are at the top for this position: Reaching 95 OVR, he's got more total attribute points than top-rated WR Justin Jefferson. Just like St. Brown, Lamb has retained his OVR from last year, which is one point below his all-time high from Madden 24.

Completing the leading quintet is Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill with 95 OVR and a general attributes average than rivals Jefferson's, though his attribute total can't quite match what the four athletes above him sport. While the rest of the top five are relatively recent additions -- Jefferson and Lamb first appeared in Madden 21 and Chase and St. Brown a year later -- Hill is practically ancient with his debut having taken place in Madden 17.

Hill reached the 90s for the first time in Madden 20 and hasn't left since. He's been playing at this level before anyone else in the top five even made their professional debuts, which really puts his longevity into perspective. A former 99 Club member alongside Jefferson in Madden 24, the Dolphins' WR has seen it all and continues to impress.

Here are the ten best wide receivers in Madden NFL 26: