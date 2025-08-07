Open Extended Reactions

Saquon Barkley has got it all -- Madden NFL 26's cover, a seat in the 99 Club, and the highest rank amongst all running backs in the game. Competition is fierce across the board, though, especially as fresh blood is making its presence known.

Baltimore Ravens HB Derrick Henry, of course, is not exactly new to the scene. Having debuted all the way back in Madden 17, he has the longest rating history out of the top quintet and has come a long way indeed: From 75 OVR he made his way into the 90s for the first time in Madden 21 and was a 99 Club member last year, only losing out on a repeat appearance by a single point -- he essentially swapped places with Barkley, who was his number one pursuer in Madden 25.

Ranked third with 95 OVR is one of the newer faces in the NFL, Detroit Lions HB Jahmyr Gibbs. He premiered with a strong 83 OVR in Madden 24, immediately soaring into the 90s a year later and now standing on the podium for all running backs. It's a stellar rise that's almost mirrored by Bijan Robinson, who sits on the fifth rank representing the Atlanta Falcons. He started the same year as Gibbs (though one point lower), made it into the 90s, and continued to add points to his ranking.

Between the two newcomers stands two-time 99 Club member Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers, sporting 94 OVR this year -- one point below his rating in Madden 25. While this is his second year with a falling OVR, McCaffrey retains the top spot in regards to overall attribute points.

Here is the complete top ten of the running backs in Madden NFL 26: