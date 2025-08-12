Open Extended Reactions

College Football 26's latest title update is looking to add a number of gameplay tweaks and changes.

A bunch of NPC behaviours have been edited during certain play, with tweaks to coverage and blocking AI that will make defenders behave more consistently, like making them better at identifying late blitzers and recognizing stunts. It's not just bugfixes and AI tweaks, though, as there is also some new content in store in the form of new mascots for certain teams.

Here is a summary of the most important changes from EA's latest patch notes:

Gameplay

Coverage

Hard Flats Behavior: Defenders now stay closer to the line and recognize swing routes as threats in the flat.

Cover 2 Tampa: The middle defender now gets deeper, maintaining better leverage position against deep threats, especially from 3x1 formations.

Cover 3 Match (incl. Buzz Mable & Zone Blitz 3): Logic improvements for defenders when reacting to slot WRs attempting to outleverage the defense on deep routes.

Cover 2 Match (incl. Cover 6/9/Zone Blitz 2): Logic improvements for defenders guarding inside and vertical routes, especially in formations like bunches and stacks. Improved defense against outside throws and motion-heavy offenses.

Cover 4 Quarters: Against 3x1 sets, corners and safeties pick up the appropriate vertical threat to ensure that the No. 3 Receiver is covered on deep routes.

Cover 4 Palms & Cover 6: Corners won't press by default on the trips side, reducing chances of one-play touchdowns.

Pass Block/Pass Rush

Pre-Play: Resolved issues where quarterback animations prevented players from making protection adjustments blocking the RB.

Protection Menu: Now closes automatically after making an adjustment.

Visual Feedback: Fixed display issues with pass block lines after hot routing the HB.

Blocking Logic Enhancements: Improved recognition of stunts and loops across base, empty, and slide protections. Base protection is less effective against stunts, reflecting its man-on-man nature. Blockers are better at identifying late blitzers and avoiding premature handoffs that lead to free rushers.

Pocket Behavior: Tuning to decrease the likelihood of pass blockers staying in double teams unnecessarily. Reduced frequency of illegal man downfield penalties. Edge rushers now better recognize when they're being out-leveraged by scrambling quarterbacks.

Difficulty Tuning: Increased pass rush effectiveness on Heisman and All-American. Decreased pass rush effectiveness on lower difficulties.

Run Block/Run Shed

Targeting Fixes: Resolved issues where blockers missed or switched targets in open field, including on RPOs and core blocking schemes.

Run Game Enhancements: Added logic to allow users to be able to untarget defenders on run plays using the ID Mike system. Fixed bugs causing double teams to split too slowly, preventing blockers from reaching the second level. Lead blocker logic and HB targeting in under-center formations have been improved to target the biggest threat in the open field.

Engagement and shedding Logic: Defenders' leverage now appropriately affects block outcomes. Defensive linemen shed blocks more realistically in short-yardage situations. Edge players no longer disengage inside or take unrealistic inside angles. Reduced defender control on Block steering interactions.

Playbooks

Adjusted Wildcat and Flexbone plays, including QB power swing, direct snap, and FB dive logic.

Split Flexbone FB toss into two types: FB sweep (pin-pull) and FB zone toss (outside zone).

Fixed blocking issues on rocket toss, buck sweep, and pistol PA HB wheel plays.

Improved motion consistency across play sets and fixed alignment issues in no-huddle formations.

Disabled playmaker flip on flexbone FB dive to prevent broken handoffs.

Added new content to Army, Navy, Air Force, and option generic offenses, including new Flexbone and Wingback formations.

Introduced GoGo generic offense and expanded Air Raid generic offense.

Updated play call suggestions to avoid duplicate play types in the same row.

Dynasty

We've added two new awards, which are both available in the Trophy Room: the Shaun Alexander award -- which is given to the best Freshman of the Year -- and the Jet Award, which is given to the best special teams returner.

To help players make better decisions when determining who to target in Transfer Portal, career wear and tear is now shown in the Player Module while viewing the Transfer Portal spreadsheet.

Corrected an issue with lighting and game times. Now, in-game times properly reflect local time. This means that a 9 p.m. Eastern Time game in Hawai'i will correctly be at 3 p.m. local time.

Added new scheduling rules for non-Eastern time teams to ensure their games start at the correct times locally.

Added additional rules reflecting the limitations on day games in Arizona in the early fall months.

Added the team uniforms to player portraits on full screen notifications.

Tuned Ability Pre-requisites to better align with positional archetypes. Pocket Disruptor for Pure Power and Power Rusher no longer requires Power Moves Pocket Disruptor for Speed Rusher no longer requires Finesse Moves.

Updated skill groups for many archetypes to ensure they have access to every ability for their archetype, especially Toughness. Exception for the Dot! ability on gadget receivers for balance purposes. In rare situations, a gadget receiver can still be generated with Dot!.

Multiple fixes to Playing Style Grades across various archetypes. Updated Box Specialist to use defensive rush yards against per game. Updated Signal Caller Playing Style rank to use the correct ordering

Increased speed and acceleration for Safeties in Recruit Generation, especially 3 and 4 Star coverage specialists and hybrids.

The Pro Potential My School grade now properly updates after draft results and before the start of the Transfer Portal.

Increased the number of players in the Transfer Portal who start in the Open Status.

When in the Records Screen, switching between national/season/game tabs will now maintain your current filter allowing you to easily view a team or conference's career, season, and game records.

Updated Boise State rushing TD record, Big Ten rushing yard record, CUSA receptions record, and Missouri State rushing TD records.

SuperSim: Reduced the number of pass attempts for AI teams. Increased yards per catch for teams with elite WR1s. Increased designed quarterback run plays to ensure that running QBs more closely align to their real-world rush attempt averages.

Road To Glory

When adding a school to your Top Schools list, you will now see if that school has offered you a scholarship, regardless of whether or not they are in your Top 10.

Fixed an issue where offers would be given or revoked when advancing to Signing Day.

Reduced the amount of test readiness needed to pass your exams to more closely align with Scrape By. Note, if you already have a low GPA, you will still need to get higher than "Scrape By" in order to stay eligible.

Reduced the amount of wear and tear damage incurred from training.

Medal thresholds for gap drill for cornerbacks have been reduced.

Player grade widget and pause menu stats screen now show total touchdowns.

Added player feedback notifications when exiting high school games.

Added new sponsorship deals to be earned via NIL.

Fixed an issue where you could not graduate in three years if you redshirted your first season.

Fixed an issue allowing you to spend energy points on leadership and brand even when the meters were already full.

Fixed an issue where your current school appeared as one of the schools you could transfer to in the transfer portal.

Fixed an issue with MIKE linebacker not displaying properly in the trophy room.

Presentation

Players/equipment/uniforms

Adjusted neck length and helmet fitment on most all players.

Adjusted hair helmet on placement for players with longer hair.

New alternate uniform elements for Ohio, Notre Dame, Boston College, Tennessee, Tulane, Tulsa, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Cincinnati.

New updated or added home and/or away sets/elements for Washington, Liberty, West Virginia, Toledo, Georgia Tech, Houston, Tulane, Western Michigan, New Mexico State, Temple, Cincinnati.

Adjusted current uniform assets for Central Michigan (helmet), North Carolina (numbers), Marshall (collar).

Crowd Updates

Increased crowd reactions to big moments.

Home field advantage pre-play swell tuning for different stadium attendance sizes.

Updated crowd assets for general pregame and RTG first person runouts.

Music/SFX/Chants

Added the Oregon Football Theme.

Added "Mr. Brightside" to Missouri.

Added "All Hail Washington State" post Washington State touchdowns.

Added music to the VOLS chant at Tennessee.

Added "Pump it Up" to Michigan after PAT on first TD.

Update to "Good Ole Song" for Virginia.

Added more chants for Arizona.

Added SFX for Missouri State cannon.

Commentary Updates

Adjustments to commentary banter frequency.

Adjustments to commentary intros around ranked games.

New Mascots