EA has joined forces with the NHL to bring official NHL Edge data into its ice hockey simulator. The same data that informs players and coaches what strategies to use on the ice has been fed directly into the game in an attempt to create a whole new dimension of realism and authenticity.

Every piece of puck and player tracking data, from individual player acceleration speed, shot power and goalie reactions, will help inform moment-to-moment play on the virtual ice.

In short, this means every superstar in NHL 26 should play and move much more like their real-life counterparts -- shot style, skating, and even tendencies such as aggressive play are used to inform how they move, shoot, and react.

This is all backed up by an advanced physics system in an effort to get across the kinematics of each player on the ice, in every tussle and play.

Developed by EA Vancouver and EA Bucharest, EA SPORTS NHL 26 will be available on September 12, 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will receive up to seven days early access and a host of in-game items and rewards.