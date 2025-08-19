Open Extended Reactions

WNBA athletes are once again represented in NBA 2K26 and 2K Games has revealed the league's ten highest-rated players in this year's iteration of the series. Minnesota Lynx power forward Napheesa Collier leads the ranking with 98 OVR, claiming the top spot ahead of Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson and New York Liberty power forward Breanna Stewart with 97 OVR each.

NBA 2K26 cover star Angel Reese clinched the final spot on the top ten list with 90 OVR after her admirable rookie season for Chicago Sky. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark takes the No. 4 spot with 96 OVR.

Here's the full ranking of the ten best WNBA players in NBA 2K26:

Additionally, 2K announced that WNBA players will be available in all MyTEAM modes in NBA 2K26, enabling players to build mixed squads. Alongside this significant change, MyTEAM will feature brand-new Game Changer cards, the Breakout: Gauntlet game mode, and 5v5 co-op with All-Star Team-Ups.