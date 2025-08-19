Oliver Kahn, Alex Morgan among newly revealed EA FC 26 Icons

Open Extended Reactions

Every iteration of EA Sports FC brings a new class of Icon cards into the series, immortalizing the greatest soccer players of all time with especially powerful items. A dozen Icons will make their way into EA FC 26, essentially being inducted into a virtual hall of fame.

U.S. striker Alex Morgan, who retired in 2024, is among the legends taking their rightful place alongside their predecessors. In a professional career that lasted from 2008 to 2024 and took her from the U.S. to France and England, she was able to claim the WPS and NWSL titles as well as a UEFA Women's Champions League title with Lyon in 2016-17. She appeared in 224 matches for the U.S. national team, scoring 123 goals and contributing to two World Cup titles as well as an Olympic gold medal. Her Icon card will have an OVR of 91.

EA FC 26 cover star Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Spanish midfielder Andrés Iniesta are the only two athletes with a better rating, with their Icon cards sporting 92 OVR.

As requested by you. Here is your ICON class of '26.#FC26, launching September 26. Pre-order now: https://t.co/HuJdGqbdye pic.twitter.com/mkj2xj0r24 — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) August 13, 2025

Ranking alongside Morgan is legendary German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn, who is infamous for his aggressive and commanding style between the posts as well as his hot temperament. Der Titan played 429 matches for Bayern Munich between 1994 and 2008 as well as 86 for Germany's national team, from which he retired in 2006. Kahn is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of all time, becoming the only goalkeeper to win the Golden Ball -- the tournament's MVP award, essentially -- in World Cup history thanks to his contributions to the German run to the finals in 2002 despite being injured at the time.

Here are all new Icons available in EA Sports FC 26: