Football Manager 26 revealed with a new engine and Premier League license

It's been a rough stretch for Football Manager fans, as the anticipated release of Football Manager 25 was pushed back further and further before the game was eventually canceled in February, but this drought is nearly over, as Football Manager 26 has finally been revealed and currently has a release window of Fall 2025.

The biggest headline for the game this year is that it now has the official license for the Premier League, meaning you'll be able to play with real-life clubs in the league, which was previously only possible by modding the game. We'll have to wait and see if this also includes real-life stadiums as well.

The game will also feature the new engine that was set to be introduced in FM25 before it was cancelled. This will see an overhaul to the game's visuals with the aim of making matches look better than ever.

Plenty of details still elude us though, and with such a popular franchise that's been inactive for a little while, players have a whole host of requests for new features and changes they want in the new game. Thankfully, we shouldn't have to wait too much longer for a more in-depth look, as it's been announced that a first look at the game will be out soon.