Soccer fans have had their pick of a number of games recently. EA Sports FC is going as strong as ever and Rematch captured a big audience with its arcade approach. But now a game is coming along that wants to take itself even less seriously: Freestyle Football 2, which was revealed during the Xbox Gamescom Showcase earlier this week.

This is another soccer game where you'll be controlling just one player on the pitch rather than the whole team in 5v5 matches. Each of the 12 characters has their own distinct personality, and they have some unique abilities that will make these matches more than your average kickabout.

It'll also come with a dedicated story mode, which the developers are touting to be between 10-20 hours long. Players will get to learn each character's backstory and come to grips with the different ways they play on the pitch. It all comes together for a game that's looking to be fun, free and fast.

It's currently set for release in Q2 2026, coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on day one, though it will also be available to purchase on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.