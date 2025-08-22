NBA 2K26 reveals top 20 rated players

Over the past week, 2K Games has been slowly revealing the top 100 rated players in NBA 2K26, and we finally have an answer as to who made it to No. 1 -- and it's exactly who you'd expect. Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is the top-rated player, with an OVR rating of 98.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder -- who is also the game's cover star -- comes in second on the podium, with an identical OVR rating of 98, while Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo rounds out the top three with an OVR of 97.
Here are the top 20 rated players in NBA 2K26 at launch:
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: 98 OVR
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder: 98 OVR
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: 97 OVR
Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers: 95 OVR
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves: 95 OVR
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors: 94 OVR
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers: 94 OVR
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics: 94 OVR
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs: 94 OVR
Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers: 93 OVR
Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks: 93 OVR
Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks: 93 OVR
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers: 93 OVR
Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers: 92 OVR
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons: 92 OVR
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: 92 OVR
Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks: 92 OVR
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies: 91 OVR
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns: 91 OVR
The full top 100 list can be found on the NBA 2K26 Ratings website.
NBA 2K26 will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo on Sept. 5, 2025, with special edition purchasers getting up to seven days early access.