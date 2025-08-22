NBA 2K26 reveals top 20 rated players

Open Extended Reactions

Over the past week, 2K Games has been slowly revealing the top 100 rated players in NBA 2K26, and we finally have an answer as to who made it to No. 1 -- and it's exactly who you'd expect. Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is the top-rated player, with an OVR rating of 98.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder -- who is also the game's cover star -- comes in second on the podium, with an identical OVR rating of 98, while Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo rounds out the top three with an OVR of 97.

Here are the top 20 rated players in NBA 2K26 at launch:

The full top 100 list can be found on the NBA 2K26 Ratings website.

NBA 2K26 will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo on Sept. 5, 2025, with special edition purchasers getting up to seven days early access.