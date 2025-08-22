        <
        >

          NBA 2K26 reveals top 20 rated players

          Nikola Jokic takes the top spot in NBA 2K26. 2K Games
          • Oliver Brandt
          Aug 22, 2025, 03:21 PM

          Over the past week, 2K Games has been slowly revealing the top 100 rated players in NBA 2K26, and we finally have an answer as to who made it to No. 1 -- and it's exactly who you'd expect. Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is the top-rated player, with an OVR rating of 98.

          Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder -- who is also the game's cover star -- comes in second on the podium, with an identical OVR rating of 98, while Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo rounds out the top three with an OVR of 97.

          Here are the top 20 rated players in NBA 2K26 at launch:

          1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: 98 OVR

          2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder: 98 OVR

          3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: 97 OVR

          4. Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers: 95 OVR

          5. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves: 95 OVR

          6. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors: 94 OVR

          7. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers: 94 OVR

          8. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics: 94 OVR

          9. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs: 94 OVR

          10. Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets

          11. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers: 93 OVR

          12. Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks: 93 OVR

          13. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks: 93 OVR

          14. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers: 93 OVR

          15. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers: 92 OVR

          16. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons: 92 OVR

          17. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: 92 OVR

          18. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks: 92 OVR

          19. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies: 91 OVR

          20. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns: 91 OVR

          The full top 100 list can be found on the NBA 2K26 Ratings website.

          NBA 2K26 will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo on Sept. 5, 2025, with special edition purchasers getting up to seven days early access.