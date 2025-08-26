Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports has released the first ratings for NHL 26, kicking off everyone's favorite phase ahead of launch with the strongest defensemen of the league.

Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks has been crowned as the most stalwart defender with 95 OVR, boasting fantastic mobility and speed to boot. On top of being the highest-rated player of his position, the American is among the top five highest-rated athletes in the entire game.

Following very close behind him is Colorado Avalanche defender Cale Makar with the same 95 OVR, but slightly lower stats in Speed and Passing, earning him sixth rank overall.

Zach Werenski, Roman Josi, Victor Hedman, and Rasmus Dahlin are chasing the top duo with 92 OVR each, which is enough for Werenski and Josi to slip into the overall top 20.

Here are the top 20 defenders in NHL 26: