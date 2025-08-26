EA Sports has released the first ratings for NHL 26, kicking off everyone's favorite phase ahead of launch with the strongest defensemen of the league.
Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks has been crowned as the most stalwart defender with 95 OVR, boasting fantastic mobility and speed to boot. On top of being the highest-rated player of his position, the American is among the top five highest-rated athletes in the entire game.
Following very close behind him is Colorado Avalanche defender Cale Makar with the same 95 OVR, but slightly lower stats in Speed and Passing, earning him sixth rank overall.
Zach Werenski, Roman Josi, Victor Hedman, and Rasmus Dahlin are chasing the top duo with 92 OVR each, which is enough for Werenski and Josi to slip into the overall top 20.
Here are the top 20 defenders in NHL 26:
Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks: (95 OVR)
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche: (95 OVR)
Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets: (92 OVR)
Roman Josi, Nashville Predators: (92 OVR)
Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning: (92 OVR)
Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres: (92 OVR)
Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars: (91 OVR)
Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes: (90 OVR)
Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets: (90 OVR)
Adam Fox, New York Rangers: (90 OVR)
Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators: (89 OVR)
Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers: (89 OVR)
Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins: (89 OVR)
Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers: (88 OVR)
Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues: (88 OVR)
Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings: (88 OVR)
Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils: (88 OVR)
John Carlson, Washington Capitals: (88 OVR)
Noah Dobson, Montreal Canadiens: (88 OVR)
Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings: (88 OVR)