EA promises 'completely rebuilt' Be A Pro mode in NHL 26

Be A Pro will once again be a core single-player mode available in NHL 26, the upcoming ice hockey simulation from EA Sports. The studio said that the experience has been "completely rebuilt" and will emphasize the player's decision-making more than previous iterations.

The amount of dialog has been reduced overall, removing a lot of scenes some in the community had deemed to be mere filler material. Instead, EA wants to focus on conversations that result in impactful choices for the rest of a player's career. This emphasis on consequences extends to performance as well: If the player isn't delivering results, they can be relegated into the AHL.

Before the NHL Draft even begins, players will have a chance to impress scouts with a strong performance at the World Juniors in their country's colors -- but beware. Failure to make an impact will make the players less desirable on the night of the draft.

A full library of fresh in-game cinematics and cutscenes is designed to increase the emotional payoff for the player's journey. From winning the World Juniors to a well-deserved retirement ceremony, major milestones in the player's career will be spectacularly illustrated.

Reporters will react dynamically to on-field performances, lauding or criticizing the player. Different responses provide different stat bonuses or objectives to work towards.

Be A Pro's narrative will be chapter-based in NHL 26 -- a system that's seemingly been inspired by Madden NFL 26. Each chapter contains specific challenges and pivotal choices that give the player agency.

Managing your athlete's energy is at the core of the overhauled mode and impacts their growth, health, and long-term progression, such as unlocking abilities and X-Factors. Finding a balance between training, performing, and recovering will be key to success.