The Bladeboard 2 update for KartRider Rush+ is now available for iOS and Android, kicking off Season 34 and adding brand-new content to the game.

Vehicles called Darksting and Lightwing are the two main additions of the season, but by far not the only ones. Players can jump behind the wheel of new karts such as the Swordmaster Lunaris, Writing Brush, Freedom Saber and Airy Sheffer.

In addition, seven new racers are available: Melody, Rick, Red Flame Knight Diz, Little General Bazzi, Fighter Chen, Shuai and White Flame Knight Dao all stand ready to take a seat in the cockpit.

South Korean developer NEXON paid significant attention to a completely different part of the game as well -- the Rushmoor Farms Ranch, which was first introduced in Season 33. Though completely different from KRR+'s core content, the mode has been very popular among players of the game.

Rushmoor Farms Ranch allows players to raise animals and crops at their own farm as well as visit the farms of other players, where they can either bless their crops for additional growth or attempt to steal some produce. Reaching certain milestones here unlocks rewards for KRR+'s core mode, such as Batteries and other resources.