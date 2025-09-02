Open Extended Reactions

Playground Productions has announced that Backyard Football '99 will be released on Sep. 9 for PC, iOS and Android. Fans can already pre-register for the title on mobile stores and put it on their Steam wishlist.

The launch will continue Playground's successful modernization program of the nostalgia-filled sports games, which already brought Backyard Baseball '97 and '01 as well as Backyard Soccer '98 to today's platforms. Like its predecessors, the remastered version of Backyard Football '99 was developed by Mega Cat Studios.

As was the case with previous re-releases, Playground was able to license many of the original athletes involved in the game. For Backyard Football '99, fans can look forward to seeing pros such as Barry Sanders, Dan Marino, Drew Bledsoe, Jerry Rice, John Elway, Randall Cunningham and Steve Young back in action.

"Backyard Sports holds a special place in the hearts of sports fans," Sanders commented in a release. "Joining Backyard Football in 1999 was a great honor, and I'm excited to celebrate its relaunch for fans old and new."

Backyard Football '99 will be playable solo and with two players, featuring single matches as well as a season mode and a global leaderboard.