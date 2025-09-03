EA Sports has unveiled the complete ratings for NHL 26, with Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid leading the pack. The Canadian superstar sports 97 OVR with 98 in Passing, Speed, and Offensive Awareness being his strongest points.
McDavid is followed by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, who has 96 OVR and slightly weaker stats across the board. Germany's Leon Draisaitl completes the top three with another 96 OVR ahead of the previously revealed Nikita Kucherov with the same total rating -- but the Oilers player's better individual stats secured him the podium position.
Here are the 10 highest-rated players in NHL 26:
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers: (97 OVR)
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: (96 OVR)
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: (96 OVR)
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning: (96 OVR)
Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks: (95 OVR)
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche: (95 OVR)
Aleksander Barkov, Colorado Avalanche: (95 OVR)
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins: (94 OVR)
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins: (94 OVR)
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets: (94 OVR)
In addition to the ratings, EA has revealed the first batch of Heroes and Icons coming to Hockey Ultimate Team:
Ales Hemsky, Edmonton Oilers: (Hero, 84 OVR)
Jeremy Roenick, Chicago Blackhawks: (Hero, 84 OVR)
Keith Tkachuk, St. Louis Blues: (Hero, 84 OVR)
Markus Näslund, Vancouver Canucks: (Hero, 84 OVR)
Rob Blake, Los Angeles Kings: (Hero, 84 OVR)
Zdeno Chara, Boston Bruins: (Hero, 84 OVR)
Chris Chelios, Chicago Blackhawks: (Icon, 86 OVR)
Chris Pronger, St. Louis Blues: (Icon, 86 OVR)
Hendrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers: (Icon, 86 OVR)
Joe Thornton, San Jose Sharks: (Icon, 86 OVR)
Sergei Fedorov, Detroit Red Wings: (Icon, 86 OVR)
Teemu Selanne, Anaheim Ducks: (Icon, 86 OVR)
More Heroes and Icons will become available throughout the season as part of HUT programs.