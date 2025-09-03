Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports has unveiled the complete ratings for NHL 26, with Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid leading the pack. The Canadian superstar sports 97 OVR with 98 in Passing, Speed, and Offensive Awareness being his strongest points.

McDavid is followed by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, who has 96 OVR and slightly weaker stats across the board. Germany's Leon Draisaitl completes the top three with another 96 OVR ahead of the previously revealed Nikita Kucherov with the same total rating -- but the Oilers player's better individual stats secured him the podium position.

Here are the 10 highest-rated players in NHL 26:

In addition to the ratings, EA has revealed the first batch of Heroes and Icons coming to Hockey Ultimate Team:

More Heroes and Icons will become available throughout the season as part of HUT programs.