NHL 26 presents new Cup Chase feature, other HUT changes

EA Sports revealed the improvements and changes coming to Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) in NHL 26, saying that it "rebuilt core systems" of the mode alongside implementing new features.

Cup Chase is a new centerpiece of the mode for fans of offline experiences. Players can take on an 18-game season capped off by playoffs running in a best-of-three format. There is no reset or leaderboard for this mode, so users can play at their own pace and work on its reward track, with XP also feeding into the general reward track.

A proper competitive ladder for HUT will be introduced in the form of Ranked mode. It will focus on letting players move upward instead of having them fight to restore their lost rank following a wave of setbacks. Naturally, climbing higher leads to earning better rewards, such as exclusive jerseys. The ladder will be reset on a seasonal basis.

EA is also changing up team-building in a big way. A salary cap and combo effects are two factors players will have to keep in mind when creating their squad in NHL 26. Combining athletes of certain nationalities, teams, or even item types provides benefits such as rating boosts or increases to available ability points or the salary cap.

HUT's seasonal structure is being streamlined with four core programs providing an anchor to the experience. These year-long programs will feature Captains, Heroes, Icons, and Rookies.

Rounding out the improvement package is an overhaul of HUT's main menu. EA promised that fans will find it more reactive and clear, improving overall loading times and reducing the clicks necessary to get where one wants to go.