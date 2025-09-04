Among the many details EA Sports has to get right across its sports games are the hundreds of stadiums matches take place in -- and as is so often the case, having the right licenses is what enables the developer to do just that. In EA Sports FC 26, the upcoming soccer game, over 130 authentic soccer stadiums will be available to players.
While a majority of these locations are returning from the game's immediate predecessor, there are several high-profile additions to the list. First among these is FC Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena -- a fitting return to the fold, given Bayern youngster Jamal Musiala is one of the game's cover stars.
Named after the Argentine soccer legend, SSC Napoli's Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is in the game as well, allowing fans to defend the Serie A championship on home territory. A shiny addition to the list -- both in-game and in the real world -- is Everton's brand-new Hill Dickinson Stadium. There's a big addition from the United States as well, as Inter Miami's Chase Stadium is finally on board.
Here's the full list of available stadiums in EA FC 26:
Premier League
American Express Stadium
Anfield
Craven Cottage
Elland Road (new)
Emirates Stadium
Etihad Stadium
Gtech Community Stadium
Hill Dickinson Stadium (new)
London Stadium
Molineux Stadium
Old Trafford
Selhurst Park
St. James' Park
Stadium of Light (new)
Stamford Bridge
The City Ground
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Turf Moor (new)
Villa Park
Vitality Stadium
EFL
Accu Stadium
Ashton Gate
Bramall Lane
Cardiff City Stadium
Carrow Road
Coventry Building Society Arena
Ewood Park
Fratton Park
Kenilworth Road
King Power Stadium (new)
MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium
MKM Stadium
Portman Road (new)
Riverside Stadium
St. Mary's Stadium (new)
Stoke City FC Stadium
Swansea.com Stadium
The Hawthorns
Vicarage Road
Bundesliga
Allianz Arena (new)
BayArena
BORUSSIA-PARK
Deutsche Bank Park
Europa-Park Stadion
MEWA ARENA
MHPArena
Millerntor-Stadion
PreZero Arena
Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)
RheinEnergieStadion (new)
Signal Iduna Park
Stadion An der Alten Försterei
Volksparkstadion (new)
Volkswagen Arena
Weserstadion
WWK Arena
2 Bundesliga
Düsseldorf-Arena
Heinz von Heiden-Arena
Holstein-Stadion (new)
Home Deluxe Arena
Max-Morlock-Stadion
Olympiastadion
SchücoArena (new)
Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer
Stadion am Böllenfalltor (new)
VELTINS-Arena
Vonovia Ruhrstadion (new)
La Liga
Coliseum
Estadio Mallorca Son Moix
Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos
Estadio Benito Villamarín
Estadio Ciutat de València
Estadio de la Cerámica
Estadio de Mendizorroza
Estadio de Montilivi
Estadio de Vallecas
Estadio El Sadar
Estadio Martínez Valero
Estadio Mestalla
Estadio San Mamés
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
RCDE Stadium
Reale Arena
RIYADH AIR METROPOLITANO
El Alcoraz
Estadio de Gran Canaria
Estadio José Zorrilla
Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes
Estadio Ontime Butarque
Municipal de Ipurua
Nuevo Mirandilla
UD Almería Stadium
WSL
Goodison Park
Joie Stadium
Frauen-Bundesliga
StrongHER Stadium
Liga F
Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano
Ligue 1
Decathlon Arena
Groupama Stadium
Orange Vélodrome
Parc des Princes
Stade Bollaert-Delelis
Stade de la Beaujoire (new)
Serie A
Allianz Stadium
Bluenergy Stadium
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (new)
Liga Portugal
Estádio do Dragão
Estádio do SL Benfica
Estádio José Alvalade
Süper Lig
Chobani Stadyumu
RAMS Park
Tüpraş Stadyumu (new)
Eredivisie
De Kuip
Johan Cruijff Arena
Philips Stadion
Super League
St. Jakob-Park
Stadion Wankdorf (new)
Ö. Bundesliga
Red Bull Arena (Salzburg) (new)
Scottish Premiership
Celtic Park
Ibrox Stadium
MLS
BC Place
BMO Stadium
Chase Stadium (new)
Dignity Health Sports Park
Lumen Field
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Providence Park
Sports Illustrated Stadium
Saudi League
King Abdullah Sports City
King Fahd Stadium
Liga Profesional de Fútbol
Estadio Libertadores de América-Ricardo Enrique Bochini
Estadio Presidente Perón
Estadio Alberto J. Armando (La Bombonera)
Estadio Mâs Monumental
Rest of the World
Donbass Arena
Wembley Stadium
Original
Al Jayeed Stadium
Aloha Park
Arena del Centenario
Arena D'Oro
Clubs Stadium Tier 1 (only in Clubs)
Clubs Stadium Tier 2 (only in Clubs)
Clubs Stadium Tier 3 (only in Clubs)
Court Lane
Crown Lane
Eastpoint Arena
El Grandioso
El Libertador
Estadio de las Artes
Estadio El Medio
Euro Park
Event Rush Stadium (only in UT Rush)
FC Rush Stadium (only in Rush)
Forest Park Stadium
Ivy Lane
Longville Stadium
Molton Road
O Dromo
Oktigann Park
Sanderson Park
Stade Municipal
Stadio Classico
Stadion 23. Maj
Stadion Europa
Stadion Hanguk
Stadion Neder
Stadion Olympik
Town Park
Union Park Stadium
UT Event Stadium (only in UT)
UT Stadium (only in UT)
Waldstadion