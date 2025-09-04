Open Extended Reactions

Among the many details EA Sports has to get right across its sports games are the hundreds of stadiums matches take place in -- and as is so often the case, having the right licenses is what enables the developer to do just that. In EA Sports FC 26, the upcoming soccer game, over 130 authentic soccer stadiums will be available to players.

While a majority of these locations are returning from the game's immediate predecessor, there are several high-profile additions to the list. First among these is FC Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena -- a fitting return to the fold, given Bayern youngster Jamal Musiala is one of the game's cover stars.

Named after the Argentine soccer legend, SSC Napoli's Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is in the game as well, allowing fans to defend the Serie A championship on home territory. A shiny addition to the list -- both in-game and in the real world -- is Everton's brand-new Hill Dickinson Stadium. There's a big addition from the United States as well, as Inter Miami's Chase Stadium is finally on board.

Here's the full list of available stadiums in EA FC 26:

American Express Stadium

Anfield

Craven Cottage

Elland Road (new)

Emirates Stadium

Etihad Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium

Hill Dickinson Stadium (new)

London Stadium

Molineux Stadium

Old Trafford

Selhurst Park

St. James' Park

Stadium of Light (new)

Stamford Bridge

The City Ground

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Turf Moor (new)

Villa Park

Vitality Stadium

EFL

Accu Stadium

Ashton Gate

Bramall Lane

Cardiff City Stadium

Carrow Road

Coventry Building Society Arena

Ewood Park

Fratton Park

Kenilworth Road

King Power Stadium (new)

MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium

MKM Stadium

Portman Road (new)

Riverside Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium (new)

Stoke City FC Stadium

Swansea.com Stadium

The Hawthorns

Vicarage Road

Allianz Arena (new)

BayArena

BORUSSIA-PARK

Deutsche Bank Park

Europa-Park Stadion

MEWA ARENA

MHPArena

Millerntor-Stadion

PreZero Arena

Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)

RheinEnergieStadion (new)

Signal Iduna Park

Stadion An der Alten Försterei

Volksparkstadion (new)

Volkswagen Arena

Weserstadion

WWK Arena

2 Bundesliga

Düsseldorf-Arena

Heinz von Heiden-Arena

Holstein-Stadion (new)

Home Deluxe Arena

Max-Morlock-Stadion

Olympiastadion

SchücoArena (new)

Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer

Stadion am Böllenfalltor (new)

VELTINS-Arena

Vonovia Ruhrstadion (new)

La Liga

Coliseum

Estadio Mallorca Son Moix

Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos

Estadio Benito Villamarín

Estadio Ciutat de València

Estadio de la Cerámica

Estadio de Mendizorroza

Estadio de Montilivi

Estadio de Vallecas

Estadio El Sadar

Estadio Martínez Valero

Estadio Mestalla

Estadio San Mamés

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

RCDE Stadium

Reale Arena

RIYADH AIR METROPOLITANO

El Alcoraz

Estadio de Gran Canaria

Estadio José Zorrilla

Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes

Estadio Ontime Butarque

Municipal de Ipurua

Nuevo Mirandilla

UD Almería Stadium

WSL

Goodison Park

Joie Stadium

Frauen-Bundesliga

StrongHER Stadium

Liga F

Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano

Decathlon Arena

Groupama Stadium

Orange Vélodrome

Parc des Princes

Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Stade de la Beaujoire (new)

Serie A

Allianz Stadium

Bluenergy Stadium

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (new)

Liga Portugal

Estádio do Dragão

Estádio do SL Benfica

Estádio José Alvalade

Süper Lig

Chobani Stadyumu

RAMS Park

Tüpraş Stadyumu (new)

De Kuip

Johan Cruijff Arena

Philips Stadion

Super League

St. Jakob-Park

Stadion Wankdorf (new)

Ö. Bundesliga

Red Bull Arena (Salzburg) (new)

Scottish Premiership

Celtic Park

Ibrox Stadium

BC Place

BMO Stadium

Chase Stadium (new)

Dignity Health Sports Park

Lumen Field

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Providence Park

Sports Illustrated Stadium

Saudi League

King Abdullah Sports City

King Fahd Stadium

Liga Profesional de Fútbol

Estadio Libertadores de América-Ricardo Enrique Bochini

Estadio Presidente Perón

Estadio Alberto J. Armando (La Bombonera)

Estadio Mâs Monumental

Rest of the World

Donbass Arena

Wembley Stadium

Original