        <
        >

          Bayern, Inter Miami stadiums among new arenas in EA FC 26

          Bayern’s Allianz Arena returns to EA FC. EA Sports
          • Marco Wutz
          Sep 4, 2025, 03:20 PM

          Among the many details EA Sports has to get right across its sports games are the hundreds of stadiums matches take place in -- and as is so often the case, having the right licenses is what enables the developer to do just that. In EA Sports FC 26, the upcoming soccer game, over 130 authentic soccer stadiums will be available to players.

          While a majority of these locations are returning from the game's immediate predecessor, there are several high-profile additions to the list. First among these is FC Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena -- a fitting return to the fold, given Bayern youngster Jamal Musiala is one of the game's cover stars.

          Named after the Argentine soccer legend, SSC Napoli's Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is in the game as well, allowing fans to defend the Serie A championship on home territory. A shiny addition to the list -- both in-game and in the real world -- is Everton's brand-new Hill Dickinson Stadium. There's a big addition from the United States as well, as Inter Miami's Chase Stadium is finally on board.

          Here's the full list of available stadiums in EA FC 26:

          Premier League

          • American Express Stadium

          • Anfield

          • Craven Cottage

          • Elland Road (new)

          • Emirates Stadium

          • Etihad Stadium

          • Gtech Community Stadium

          • Hill Dickinson Stadium (new)

          • London Stadium

          • Molineux Stadium

          • Old Trafford

          • Selhurst Park

          • St. James' Park

          • Stadium of Light (new)

          • Stamford Bridge

          • The City Ground

          • Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

          • Turf Moor (new)

          • Villa Park

          • Vitality Stadium

          EFL

          • Accu Stadium

          • Ashton Gate

          • Bramall Lane

          • Cardiff City Stadium

          • Carrow Road

          • Coventry Building Society Arena

          • Ewood Park

          • Fratton Park

          • Kenilworth Road

          • King Power Stadium (new)

          • MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium

          • MKM Stadium

          • Portman Road (new)

          • Riverside Stadium

          • St. Mary's Stadium (new)

          • Stoke City FC Stadium

          • Swansea.com Stadium

          • The Hawthorns

          • Vicarage Road

          Bundesliga

          • Allianz Arena (new)

          • BayArena

          • BORUSSIA-PARK

          • Deutsche Bank Park

          • Europa-Park Stadion

          • MEWA ARENA

          • MHPArena

          • Millerntor-Stadion

          • PreZero Arena

          • Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)

          • RheinEnergieStadion (new)

          • Signal Iduna Park

          • Stadion An der Alten Försterei

          • Volksparkstadion (new)

          • Volkswagen Arena

          • Weserstadion

          • WWK Arena

          2 Bundesliga

          • Düsseldorf-Arena

          • Heinz von Heiden-Arena

          • Holstein-Stadion (new)

          • Home Deluxe Arena

          • Max-Morlock-Stadion

          • Olympiastadion

          • SchücoArena (new)

          • Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer

          • Stadion am Böllenfalltor (new)

          • VELTINS-Arena

          • Vonovia Ruhrstadion (new)

          La Liga

          • Coliseum

          • Estadio Mallorca Son Moix

          • Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos

          • Estadio Benito Villamarín

          • Estadio Ciutat de València

          • Estadio de la Cerámica

          • Estadio de Mendizorroza

          • Estadio de Montilivi

          • Estadio de Vallecas

          • Estadio El Sadar

          • Estadio Martínez Valero

          • Estadio Mestalla

          • Estadio San Mamés

          • Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

          • Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

          • RCDE Stadium

          • Reale Arena

          • RIYADH AIR METROPOLITANO

          • El Alcoraz

          • Estadio de Gran Canaria

          • Estadio José Zorrilla

          • Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes

          • Estadio Ontime Butarque

          • Municipal de Ipurua

          • Nuevo Mirandilla

          • UD Almería Stadium

          WSL

          • Goodison Park

          • Joie Stadium

          Frauen-Bundesliga

          • StrongHER Stadium

          Liga F

          • Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano

          Ligue 1

          • Decathlon Arena

          • Groupama Stadium

          • Orange Vélodrome

          • Parc des Princes

          • Stade Bollaert-Delelis

          • Stade de la Beaujoire (new)

          Serie A

          • Allianz Stadium

          • Bluenergy Stadium

          • Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (new)

          Liga Portugal

          • Estádio do Dragão

          • Estádio do SL Benfica

          • Estádio José Alvalade

          Süper Lig

          • Chobani Stadyumu

          • RAMS Park

          • Tüpraş Stadyumu (new)

          Eredivisie

          • De Kuip

          • Johan Cruijff Arena

          • Philips Stadion

          Super League

          • St. Jakob-Park

          • Stadion Wankdorf (new)

          Ö. Bundesliga

          • Red Bull Arena (Salzburg) (new)

          Scottish Premiership

          • Celtic Park

          • Ibrox Stadium

          MLS

          • BC Place

          • BMO Stadium

          • Chase Stadium (new)

          • Dignity Health Sports Park

          • Lumen Field

          • Mercedes-Benz Stadium

          • Providence Park

          • Sports Illustrated Stadium

          Saudi League

          • King Abdullah Sports City

          • King Fahd Stadium

          Liga Profesional de Fútbol

          • Estadio Libertadores de América-Ricardo Enrique Bochini

          • Estadio Presidente Perón

          • Estadio Alberto J. Armando (La Bombonera)

          • Estadio Mâs Monumental

          Rest of the World

          • Donbass Arena

          • Wembley Stadium

          Original

          • Al Jayeed Stadium

          • Aloha Park

          • Arena del Centenario

          • Arena D'Oro

          • Clubs Stadium Tier 1 (only in Clubs)

          • Clubs Stadium Tier 2 (only in Clubs)

          • Clubs Stadium Tier 3 (only in Clubs)

          • Court Lane

          • Crown Lane

          • Eastpoint Arena

          • El Grandioso

          • El Libertador

          • Estadio de las Artes

          • Estadio El Medio

          • Euro Park

          • Event Rush Stadium (only in UT Rush)

          • FC Rush Stadium (only in Rush)

          • Forest Park Stadium

          • Ivy Lane

          • Longville Stadium

          • Molton Road

          • O Dromo

          • Oktigann Park

          • Sanderson Park

          • Stade Municipal

          • Stadio Classico

          • Stadion 23. Maj

          • Stadion Europa

          • Stadion Hanguk

          • Stadion Neder

          • Stadion Olympik

          • Town Park

          • Union Park Stadium

          • UT Event Stadium (only in UT)

          • UT Stadium (only in UT)

          • Waldstadion