          NEXON brings back real-world Icons Match alongside EA FC events

          Soccer legends return to the pitch for the 2025 Icons Match. NEXON
          • Marco Wutz
          Sep 5, 2025, 09:04 PM

          Fans can easily relive the days of their childhood by using Icon players in games like EA FC, but such experiences are harder to come by in the real world -- but not impossible. The 2025 Icons Match organized by South Korean developer NEXON will be a real-world clash of soccer titans and bring accompanying in-game events to EA FC Online and EA FC Mobile, which it publishes.

          Taking place on Sep. 13 and 14 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea's capital, this event pits two star-studded rosters -- dubbed FC Spear and Shield United -- against each other.

          FC Spear's roster is as follows:

          • Bum Young Lee

          • Gianluigi Buffon

          • Ja Cheol Koo

          • Ki Hyon Seol

          • Bastian Schweinsteiger

          • Clarence Seedorf

          • Eden Hazard

          • Franck Ribéryv

          • Wayne Rooney

          • Gareth Bale

          • Kaká

          • Steven Gerrard

          • Ronaldinho

          • Thierry Henry

          • Ji Sung Park

          • Didier Drogba

          • Coach: Arsene Wenger

          Shield United boasts the following players:

          • Young Kwang Kim

          • Iker Casillas

          • Alessandro Nesta

          • Michael Carrick

          • Marchisio

          • Gilberto Silva

          • Joo Ho Park

          • Sol Campbell

          • Claude Makélélé

          • Ashley Cole

          • Maicon

          • John Arne Riise

          • Nemanja Vidic

          • Carles Puyol

          • Young Pyo Lee

          • Rio Ferdinand

          • Coach: Rafa Benitez

          Shield United was able to win last year's match 4-1, so FC Spear is looking for redemption in the rematch.

          Tickets to the live experience sold out in just 20 minutes, but fans worldwide can catch the game on the web as well as through FC Mobile's in-game broadcast channel. Both FC Mobile and FC Online will feature in-game events connected to the Icons Match.