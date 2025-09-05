NEXON brings back real-world Icons Match alongside EA FC events

Open Extended Reactions

Fans can easily relive the days of their childhood by using Icon players in games like EA FC, but such experiences are harder to come by in the real world -- but not impossible. The 2025 Icons Match organized by South Korean developer NEXON will be a real-world clash of soccer titans and bring accompanying in-game events to EA FC Online and EA FC Mobile, which it publishes.

Taking place on Sep. 13 and 14 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea's capital, this event pits two star-studded rosters -- dubbed FC Spear and Shield United -- against each other.

FC Spear's roster is as follows:

Bum Young Lee

Gianluigi Buffon

Ja Cheol Koo

Ki Hyon Seol

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Clarence Seedorf

Eden Hazard

Franck Ribéryv

Wayne Rooney

Gareth Bale

Kaká

Steven Gerrard

Ronaldinho

Thierry Henry

Ji Sung Park

Didier Drogba

Coach: Arsene Wenger

Shield United boasts the following players:

Young Kwang Kim

Iker Casillas

Alessandro Nesta

Michael Carrick

Marchisio

Gilberto Silva

Joo Ho Park

Sol Campbell

Claude Makélélé

Ashley Cole

Maicon

John Arne Riise

Nemanja Vidic

Carles Puyol

Young Pyo Lee

Rio Ferdinand

Coach: Rafa Benitez

Shield United was able to win last year's match 4-1, so FC Spear is looking for redemption in the rematch.

Tickets to the live experience sold out in just 20 minutes, but fans worldwide can catch the game on the web as well as through FC Mobile's in-game broadcast channel. Both FC Mobile and FC Online will feature in-game events connected to the Icons Match.