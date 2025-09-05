NEXON brings back real-world Icons Match alongside EA FC events

Fans can easily relive the days of their childhood by using Icon players in games like EA FC, but such experiences are harder to come by in the real world -- but not impossible. The 2025 Icons Match organized by South Korean developer NEXON will be a real-world clash of soccer titans and bring accompanying in-game events to EA FC Online and EA FC Mobile, which it publishes.
Taking place on Sep. 13 and 14 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea's capital, this event pits two star-studded rosters -- dubbed FC Spear and Shield United -- against each other.
FC Spear's roster is as follows:
Bum Young Lee
Gianluigi Buffon
Ja Cheol Koo
Ki Hyon Seol
Bastian Schweinsteiger
Clarence Seedorf
Eden Hazard
Franck Ribéryv
Wayne Rooney
Gareth Bale
Kaká
Steven Gerrard
Ronaldinho
Thierry Henry
Ji Sung Park
Didier Drogba
Coach: Arsene Wenger
Shield United boasts the following players:
Young Kwang Kim
Iker Casillas
Alessandro Nesta
Michael Carrick
Marchisio
Gilberto Silva
Joo Ho Park
Sol Campbell
Claude Makélélé
Ashley Cole
Maicon
John Arne Riise
Nemanja Vidic
Carles Puyol
Young Pyo Lee
Rio Ferdinand
Coach: Rafa Benitez
Shield United was able to win last year's match 4-1, so FC Spear is looking for redemption in the rematch.
Tickets to the live experience sold out in just 20 minutes, but fans worldwide can catch the game on the web as well as through FC Mobile's in-game broadcast channel. Both FC Mobile and FC Online will feature in-game events connected to the Icons Match.