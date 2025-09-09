        <
          Salah, Mbappé lead EA FC 26 ratings

          EA FC 26 cover star Jude Bellingham made it into the men’s top 10. EA Sports
          • Marco Wutz
          Sep 9, 2025, 02:51 PM

          One of the most exciting times for EA FC fans has arrived: rating reveal season. EA Sports has published the first wave of player ratings from the upcoming EA FC 26, unveiling the athletes at the top of the sport.

          Liverpool FC's Mohamed Salah claims the throne with 91 OVR and excellent grades in stats like Dribbling, Pace, and Shooting. The Egyptian usurps Kylian Mbappé, who finds himself relegated to second place with a similar 91 OVR. Mbappé remains the fastest player in the game with a stunning 97 Pace, however.

          Salah and Mbappé are joined by FC Barcelona's star duo of Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí as the only four athletes with 91 OVR at launch, making the two Spaniards the two highest-rated women.

          FC Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is EA FC 26's best shooter ahead of Erling Haaland and Mbappé, while Kevin De Bruyne is the most adept at passing, just ahead of Putellas and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Ousmane Dembélé, ranked third amongst the men overall, has been crowned as the best dribbler, with Mbappé in second. Bonmatí comes third in this category.

          Notably, FC Barcelona's Mapi León is the only woman to claim the top rank in any category: She defeats Virgil van Dijk and Marquinhos as the best defensive player.

          Here are the 20 top-rated men in EA FC 26:

          1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 91 OVR

          2. Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid: 91 OVR

          3. Ousmane Dembélé, Paris Saint-Germain: 90 OVR

          4. Rodri, Manchester City: 90 OVR

          5. Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool: 90 OVR

          6. Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid: 90 OVR

          7. Erling Haaland, Manchester City: 90 OVR

          8. Raphinha, FC Barcelona: 89 OVR

          9. Achraf Hakimi, Paris Saint-Germain: 89 OVR

          10. Lamine Yamal, FC Barcelona: 89 OVR

          11. Vitinha, Paris Saint-Germain: 89 OVR

          12. Gianluigi Donnarumma, Manchester City: 89 OVR

          13. Pedri, FC Barcelona: 89 OVR

          14. Joshua Kimmich, FC Bayern Munich: 89 OVR

          15. Alisson Becker, Liverpool FC: 89 OVR

          16. Harry Kane, FC Bayern Munich: 89 OVR

          17. Federico Valverde, Real Madrid: 89 OVR

          18. Vinícius Júnior, Real Madrid: 89 OVR

          19. Florian Wirtz, FC Liverpool: 89 OVR

          20. Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid: 89 OVR

          Here are the top 20 women in EA FC 26:

          1. Alexia Putellas, FC Barcelona: 91 OVR

          2. Aitana Bonmatí, FC Barcelona: 91 OVR

          3. Caroline Graham Hansen, FC Barcelona: 90 OVR

          4. Alessia Russo, Arsenal FC: 89 OVR

          5. Mariona Caldentey, Arsenal FC: 89 OVR

          6. Patri Guijarro, FC Barcelona: 89 OVR

          7. Khadija Shaw, Manchester City: 89 OVR

          8. Mapi León, FC Barcelona: 89 OVR

          9. Marie-Antoinette Katoto, OL Lyonnes: 88 OVR

          10. Kadidiatou Diani, OL Lyonnes: 88 OVR

          11. Sophia Wilson, Portland Thorns: 88 OVR

          12. Guro Reiten, Chelsea FC: 88 OVR

          13. Ewa Pajor, FC Barcelona: 88 OVR

          14. Christiane Endler, OL Lyonnes: 88 OVR

          15. Debinha, Kansas City Current: 88 OVR

          16. Irene Paredes, FC Barcelona: 88 OVR

          17. Chloe Kelly, Arsenal FC: 87 OVR

          18. Lindsey Heaps, OL Lyonnes: 87 OVR

          19. Lucy Bronze, Chelsea FC: 87 OVR

          20. Rose Lavelle, Gotham FC: 87 OVR

          Mallory Swanson is the only other athlete from the United States to make it into the first wave of reveals, also sporting 87 OVR.