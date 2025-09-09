One of the most exciting times for EA FC fans has arrived: rating reveal season. EA Sports has published the first wave of player ratings from the upcoming EA FC 26, unveiling the athletes at the top of the sport.
Liverpool FC's Mohamed Salah claims the throne with 91 OVR and excellent grades in stats like Dribbling, Pace, and Shooting. The Egyptian usurps Kylian Mbappé, who finds himself relegated to second place with a similar 91 OVR. Mbappé remains the fastest player in the game with a stunning 97 Pace, however.
Salah and Mbappé are joined by FC Barcelona's star duo of Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí as the only four athletes with 91 OVR at launch, making the two Spaniards the two highest-rated women.
FC Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is EA FC 26's best shooter ahead of Erling Haaland and Mbappé, while Kevin De Bruyne is the most adept at passing, just ahead of Putellas and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Ousmane Dembélé, ranked third amongst the men overall, has been crowned as the best dribbler, with Mbappé in second. Bonmatí comes third in this category.
Notably, FC Barcelona's Mapi León is the only woman to claim the top rank in any category: She defeats Virgil van Dijk and Marquinhos as the best defensive player.
Here are the 20 top-rated men in EA FC 26:
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 91 OVR
Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid: 91 OVR
Ousmane Dembélé, Paris Saint-Germain: 90 OVR
Rodri, Manchester City: 90 OVR
Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool: 90 OVR
Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid: 90 OVR
Erling Haaland, Manchester City: 90 OVR
Achraf Hakimi, Paris Saint-Germain: 89 OVR
Lamine Yamal, FC Barcelona: 89 OVR
Vitinha, Paris Saint-Germain: 89 OVR
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Manchester City: 89 OVR
Pedri, FC Barcelona: 89 OVR
Joshua Kimmich, FC Bayern Munich: 89 OVR
Alisson Becker, Liverpool FC: 89 OVR
Harry Kane, FC Bayern Munich: 89 OVR
Federico Valverde, Real Madrid: 89 OVR
Vinícius Júnior, Real Madrid: 89 OVR
Florian Wirtz, FC Liverpool: 89 OVR
Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid: 89 OVR
Here are the top 20 women in EA FC 26:
Alexia Putellas, FC Barcelona: 91 OVR
Aitana Bonmatí, FC Barcelona: 91 OVR
Caroline Graham Hansen, FC Barcelona: 90 OVR
Alessia Russo, Arsenal FC: 89 OVR
Mariona Caldentey, Arsenal FC: 89 OVR
Patri Guijarro, FC Barcelona: 89 OVR
Khadija Shaw, Manchester City: 89 OVR
Mapi León, FC Barcelona: 89 OVR
Marie-Antoinette Katoto, OL Lyonnes: 88 OVR
Kadidiatou Diani, OL Lyonnes: 88 OVR
Sophia Wilson, Portland Thorns: 88 OVR
Guro Reiten, Chelsea FC: 88 OVR
Ewa Pajor, FC Barcelona: 88 OVR
Christiane Endler, OL Lyonnes: 88 OVR
Debinha, Kansas City Current: 88 OVR
Irene Paredes, FC Barcelona: 88 OVR
Chloe Kelly, Arsenal FC: 87 OVR
Lindsey Heaps, OL Lyonnes: 87 OVR
Lucy Bronze, Chelsea FC: 87 OVR
Rose Lavelle, Gotham FC: 87 OVR
Mallory Swanson is the only other athlete from the United States to make it into the first wave of reveals, also sporting 87 OVR.