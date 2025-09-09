Open Extended Reactions

One of the most exciting times for EA FC fans has arrived: rating reveal season. EA Sports has published the first wave of player ratings from the upcoming EA FC 26, unveiling the athletes at the top of the sport.

Liverpool FC's Mohamed Salah claims the throne with 91 OVR and excellent grades in stats like Dribbling, Pace, and Shooting. The Egyptian usurps Kylian Mbappé, who finds himself relegated to second place with a similar 91 OVR. Mbappé remains the fastest player in the game with a stunning 97 Pace, however.

Salah and Mbappé are joined by FC Barcelona's star duo of Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí as the only four athletes with 91 OVR at launch, making the two Spaniards the two highest-rated women.

FC Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is EA FC 26's best shooter ahead of Erling Haaland and Mbappé, while Kevin De Bruyne is the most adept at passing, just ahead of Putellas and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Ousmane Dembélé, ranked third amongst the men overall, has been crowned as the best dribbler, with Mbappé in second. Bonmatí comes third in this category.

Notably, FC Barcelona's Mapi León is the only woman to claim the top rank in any category: She defeats Virgil van Dijk and Marquinhos as the best defensive player.

Mallory Swanson is the only other athlete from the United States to make it into the first wave of reveals, also sporting 87 OVR.