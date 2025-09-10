Open Extended Reactions

The rating reveals for EA FC 26 have officially kicked off and while attention is mostly on the scores of individual athletes, EA Sports has also unveiled the top clubs of the game. In lieu of overall ratings, soccer teams have received a star-based rating with a maximum of five stars.

Widely recognized as the world's strongest competitions in the sport, Spain and England's leagues dominate the upper ranks in both men and women's soccer. However, Germany's leagues have fortified their positions as top contenders in both categories as well, while the United States continues to maintain an awesome presence in women's soccer.

Teams such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain compete at the top in both categories. Their increased investments in women's soccer are certainly paying off when it comes to increasing their club rating in EA FC.

Here are the world's top 16 clubs in men's soccer according to EA FC 26:

The Premier League, La Liga, and Bundesliga lead the table in terms of appearances, while Ligue 1 and Serie A managed to get one club each into the top 16.

Here are the best 16 clubs in women's soccer as represented in EA FC 26:

France's Première Ligue is doing a bit better than its male counterpart, while Spain and England don't dominate women's soccer quite in the same way. Germany is remarkably consistent with a trio of clubs on both lists. The U.S. continues to be a leading country in this category with a total of four top 16 contenders.