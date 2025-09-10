Open Extended Reactions

Fans have been waiting patiently for Sports Interactive to share more information about soccer management sim Football Manager 26 and the developer has finally answered their pleas with the game's first trailer.

FM 26's fresh, shiny visuals are front and center. The switch to the Unity engine might have delayed the game, but the final result is impressive compared to previous iterations of the series. FM 26 still won't compete with titles like EA FC 26 in terms of visuals, but the graphics are a notable step up from earlier versions of the game.

Detailed graphics are not at the core of FM's identity as a franchise, though. While eye candy is always welcome, Football Manager is more about the nitty gritty of the game's mechanics and seeing the management interface, where they spend most of their time. For now, the developers are still keeping this part under wraps.

Football Manager 26 is set to be released Nov. 4, 2025.