Indie game Rally Arcade Classics has received a major update on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. Developer NETK2GAMES has added the manual transmission mode to cars, giving players more control over their vehicles. Automatic mode will be available regardless, so everyone can use their preferred way of driving. The scoreboards will show which mode was used for every player's best time.

In a major user interface overhaul, the speed bar has been replaced with a more thematic -- and more readable -- speedometer, which informs players about their speed and revolutions per minute. Getting a quick and clear overview of these metrics is essential when steering around dangerous cliffs.

Additionally, the developers have added a friend list and made scoreboards filterable, allowing players to only display their friends.

Rally Arcade Classics features cars from the 70's, 80's and 90's across various modes. The title begins very casual and arcadey, as its name suggests, and gets progressively more difficult with more accurate physics systems being introduced over time. This makes it a good mix for players who are in for a casual dose of nostalgia one day and more serious sim racing the next, since it's covering both angles.