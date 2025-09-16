Madden NFL 26 player ratings have been updated to reflect developments in the real world -- and those have been looking bright for both teams from LA. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has become the first player this season to break into 90 OVR thanks to two additional points, while quarterback Matthew Stafford stopped just short of joining him, reaching 89 OVR with one additional point.
The Los Angeles Chargers wouldn't be outdone, with their star safety Derwin Jones Jr. netting another point and propelling him upwards to 94 OVR -- a career high. Also riding the momentum is quarterback Justin Herbert, who gained two points to reach 88 OVR.
On the other side of the coin sits Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who lost a total of four points in the latest update, dropping down to 78 OVR.
Other highlights of the week's adjustments include upgrades for Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (up to 87 OVR) and Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (up to 91 OVR).
Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 1 ratings updates.
AFC East
Ed Oliver: 82 OVR (+1)
Dalton Kincaid: 77 OVR (+2)
Keon Coleman: 77 OVR (+1)
Elijah Moore: 76 OVR (-1)
AJ Epenesa: 75 OVR (-1)
Dawson Knox: 75 OVR (-2)
T.J. Sanders: 73 OVR (-1)
Breece Hall: 86 OVR (+2)
Armand Membou: 79 OVR (+2)
Will McDonald IV: 77 OVR (+1)
Justin Fields: 76 OVR (+2)
Harold Landry III: 81 OVR (+1)
Drake Maye: 79 OVR (+1)
Keion White: 77 OVR (-1)
Kayshon Boutte: 75 OVR (+1)
Garrett Bradbury: 74 OVR (-1)
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa: 78 OVR (-4)
Chop Robinson: 76 OVR (-1)
Patrick Paul: 74 OVR (+2)
AFC North
Trey Hendrickson: 93 OVR (+1)
Dalton Risner: 72 OVR (-1)
Denzel Ward: 91 OVR (+1)
Joel Bitonio: 86 OVR (+1)
Isaiah McGuire: 72 OVR (+2)
Dawand Jones: 69 OVR (-1)
Baltimore Ravens
Kyle Hamilton: 91 OVR (+1)
Jaire Alexander: 90 OVR (-1)
Mark Andrews: 90 OVR (-1)
Zay Flowers: 86 OVR (+1)
Tyler Loop: 74 OVR (+1)
Chris Boswell: 86 OVR (+1)
Jaylen Warren: 79 OVR (-1)
Aaron Rodgers: 77 OVR (+1)
AFC South
Travis Etienne Jr: 83 OVR (+1)
Trevor Lawrence: 76 OVR (+1)
Brenton Strange: 73 OVR (+1)
Anton Harrison: 72 OVR (+1)
Robert Hainsey: 71 OVR (+3)
Tyler Lockett: 78 OVR (-1)
Jarvis Brownlee Jr: 75 OVR (+2)
Cam Ward: 73 OVR (+1)
Dan Moore Jr. 73 OVR (-3)
Tyler Warren: 76 OVR (+1)
Matt Goncalves: 72 OVR (+1)
Daniel Jones: 71 OVR (+1)
Spencer Shrader: 72 OVR (+2)
Graham Mertz: 60 OVR (-1)
AFC West
Los Angeles Chargers
Derwin James Jr: 94 OVR (+1)
Justin Herbert: 88 OVR (+2)
Joe Alt: 83 OVR (+1)
Donte Jackson: 80 OVR (+2)
Quentin Johnston: 77 OVR (+1)
Brock Bowers: 91 OVR (+1)
Jackson Powers-Johnson: 78 OVR (-1)
Raheem Mostert: 78 OVR (-1)
Jacob Bobenmoyer: 67 OVR (-1)
Nik Bonitto: 85 OVR (+1)
Bo Nix: 78 OVR (-1)
Ben Powers: 75 OVR (+1)
Isiah Pacheco: 82 OVR (-1)
Rashee Rice: 82 OVR (-1)
Chamarri Conner: 74 OVR (-2)
James Winchester: 68 OVR (+1)
NFC East
Philadelphia Eagles
Jordan Mailata: 95 OVR (-1)
Jalen Hurts: 87 OVR (+1)
Landon Dickerson: 86 OVR (-2)
Cam Jurgens: 77 OVR (+1)
Jihaad Campbell: 77 OVR (+1)
Adoree' Jackson: 75 OVR (-2)
Andrew Mukuba: 73 OVR (+1)
Sydney Brown: 72 OVR (-1)
Will Shipley: 72 OVR (+1)
Tyler Steen: 70 OVR (+1)
Byron Young: 69 OVR (-1)
Moro Ojomo: 69 OVR (+1)
Brett Toth: 59 OVR (+5)
Dak Prescott: 85 OVR (+1)
Trevon Diggs: 85 OVR (+1)
Kenny Clark: 81 OVR (-2)
Javonte Williams: 79 OVR (+1)
Tyler Booker: 78 OVR (+1)
Cooper Beebe: 75 OVR (+1)
Terence Steele: 75 OVR (+2)
Tyler Guyton: 75 OVR (+2)
Kenneth Murray Jr: 72 OVR (-1)
Jacob Martin: 74 OVR (+1)
Jacory Croskey-Merritt: 72 OVR (+2)
Russell Wilson: 74 OVR (-2)
Jameis Winston: 70 OVR (-1)
NFC North
Aidan Hutchinson: 92 OVR (-1)
Jared Goff: 86 OVR (-1)
Isaac TeSlaa: 71 OVR (+1)
Aaron Jones Sr: 84 OVR (-1)
Javon Hargrave: 82 OVR (+1)
Jordan Mason: 80 OVR (+1)
Donovan Jackson: 75 OVR (+1)
Eric Wilson: 74 OVR (+2)
Jordan Love: 84 OVR (+1)
Devonte Wyatt: 76 OVR (+1)
Darnell Wright: 81 OVR (+1)
Grady Jarrett: 81 OVR (-1)
Caleb Williams: 76 OVR (+1)
Jonah Jackson: 76 OVR (-1)
Kiran Amegadjie: 69 OVR (+1)
Nahshon Wright: 67 OVR (+1)
NFC South
Chase McLaughlin: 77 OVR (-2)
Emeka Egbuka: 76 OVR (+1)
Evan Deckers: 60 OVR (+2)
Kirk Cousins: 72 OVR (-1)
NFC West
Los Angeles Rams
Puka Nacua: 90 OVR (+2)
Matthew Stafford: 89 OVR (+1)
Byron Young: 79 OVR (+1)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 87 OVR (+1)
DeMarcus Lawrence: 86 OVR (-1)
Cooper Kupp: 85 OVR (-1)
Josh Sweat: 84 OVR (-1)
Calais Campbell: 81 OVR (-1)
Will Johnson: 76 OVR (+1)
Will Hernandez: 75 OVR (-2)
Zay Jones: 75 OVR (-1)
Brock Purdy: 83 OVR (-1)
Ricky Pearsall: 77 OVR (+2)
Jake Tonges: 62 OVR (+3)