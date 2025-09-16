Open Extended Reactions

Madden NFL 26 player ratings have been updated to reflect developments in the real world -- and those have been looking bright for both teams from LA. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has become the first player this season to break into 90 OVR thanks to two additional points, while quarterback Matthew Stafford stopped just short of joining him, reaching 89 OVR with one additional point.

The Los Angeles Chargers wouldn't be outdone, with their star safety Derwin Jones Jr. netting another point and propelling him upwards to 94 OVR -- a career high. Also riding the momentum is quarterback Justin Herbert, who gained two points to reach 88 OVR.

On the other side of the coin sits Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who lost a total of four points in the latest update, dropping down to 78 OVR.

Other highlights of the week's adjustments include upgrades for Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (up to 87 OVR) and Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (up to 91 OVR).

Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 1 ratings updates.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa: 78 OVR (-4)

Chop Robinson: 76 OVR (-1)

Patrick Paul: 74 OVR (+2)

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals

Trey Hendrickson: 93 OVR (+1)

Dalton Risner: 72 OVR (-1)

Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans

Graham Mertz: 60 OVR (-1)

AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders

Jacob Martin: 74 OVR (+1)

Jacory Croskey-Merritt: 72 OVR (+2)

New York Giants

Russell Wilson: 74 OVR (-2)

Jameis Winston: 70 OVR (-1)

NFC North

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love: 84 OVR (+1)

Devonte Wyatt: 76 OVR (+1)

Chicago Bears

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins: 72 OVR (-1)

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua: 90 OVR (+2)

Matthew Stafford: 89 OVR (+1)

Byron Young: 79 OVR (+1)

Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers