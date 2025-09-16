        <
          Hurts, Herbert make gains in Madden NFL 26's first ratings update

          Jalen Hurts is moving on up in the latest Madden ratings. EA Sports
          • Marco Wutz
          Sep 16, 2025, 03:18 PM

          Madden NFL 26 player ratings have been updated to reflect developments in the real world -- and those have been looking bright for both teams from LA. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has become the first player this season to break into 90 OVR thanks to two additional points, while quarterback Matthew Stafford stopped just short of joining him, reaching 89 OVR with one additional point.

          The Los Angeles Chargers wouldn't be outdone, with their star safety Derwin Jones Jr. netting another point and propelling him upwards to 94 OVR -- a career high. Also riding the momentum is quarterback Justin Herbert, who gained two points to reach 88 OVR.

          On the other side of the coin sits Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who lost a total of four points in the latest update, dropping down to 78 OVR.

          Other highlights of the week's adjustments include upgrades for Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (up to 87 OVR) and Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (up to 91 OVR).

          Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 1 ratings updates.

          • Puka Nacua: 90 OVR (+2)

          • Matthew Stafford: 89 OVR (+1)

          • Byron Young: 79 OVR (+1)

