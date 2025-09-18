It's a big week for F1 25 fans, as EA Sports and Codemasters are delivering the next wave of content for the game. The racing game's latest update added all of the ongoing season's cars, teams, and drivers from F2, allowing players to jump into the junior category and win the F2 Championship before moving up into the big league. As a special treat, the game enables fans to race F2 cars at circuits that don't usually host races in this category.
The F1 content received a visual refresh that brought cars and drivers closer to their real-life counterparts. This includes measures such as introducing new front wing shapes, updating sponsor logo placements on cars and helmets, and so on.
With Season 3 of the game kicking off, players gain access to a whole new set of rewards as part of the Podium Pass. Season 3 celebrates the first decade of American team Haas in F1, adding event scenarios, special liveries, and helmet cosmetics inspired by Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman.
EA Sports used this occasion to update the driver ratings based on performances from the Belgian to the Italian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen's majestic victory in Monza regained him one of the points he lost in the previous update, seeing him go up to 94 OVR. The Red Bull ace isn't the only top contender adding points to his tally, though, as McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris and Ferrari pilot Charles Leclerc gained a point.
Isack Hadjar's podium at Zaandvoort and Gabriel Bortoleto's remarkable consistency earned the two rookies four points each, the highest gains in this update alongside Liam Lawson, who has found some confidence and form once again.
Carlos Sainz is this round's biggest loser, dropping two points after several races that saw him involved in collisions. His teammate Alex Albon didn't gain any OVR despite great performances in the Williams, though a few of his sub-statistics went up.
Here's the full ranking of F1 25 drivers after the update:
Max Verstappen: Red Bull, 94 OVR (+1)
Oscar Piastri: McLaren, 92 OVR (+2)
Lando Norris: McLaren, 92 OVR (+2)
Charles Leclerc: Ferrari, 91 OVR (+1)
George Russell: Mercedes, 91 OVR
Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari, 90 OVR
Fernando Alonso: Aston Martin, 89 OVR (+1)
Alexander Albon: Williams, 85 OVR
Nico Hülkenberg: Sauber, 85 OVR
Pierre Gasly: Alpine, 84 OVR (-1)
Carlos Sainz: Williams, 84 OVR (-2)
Esteban Ocon: Haas, 83 OVR
Isack Hadjar: Racing Bulls, 81 OVR (+4)
Gabriel Bortoleto: Sauber, 78 OVR (+4)
Oliver Bearman: Haas, 77 OVR (+2)
Kimi Antonelli: Mercedes, 77 OVR
Lance Stroll: Aston Martin, 77 OVR
Yuki Tsunoda: Red Bull, 76 OVR (-1)
Liam Lawson: Racing Bulls, 76 OVR (+4)
Jack Doohan: Alpine, 67 OVR
Ahead of the new content wave, a patch added some changes to F1 25's AI drivers, who were still performing much too well in the rain for the community's taste. AI drivers can brake into turns a bit later now, but in return accelerate out of them much less effectively. This should enable them to maintain their performance in dry conditions, but slow them in the wet.
In addition to some user interface and stability improvements, the developers also fixed a list of bugs, which can be found below:,
Fixed an issue in Two Player Career which could cause a crash when transitioning between seasons.
Fixed an issue with Trueforce not working as intended on the Logitech G923 before unpausing or using a rewind.
Fixed an issue where Race Engineer messages could overlap when resuming from the pause menu.
Fixed an issue where Race Engineer messages could overlap during a session.
Fixed an issue where subtitles were not shown for some podium commentary lines.
Fixed an issue where a small amount of light could be incorrectly seen within the cockpit.
Fixed an issue which was causing some trees at Suzuka to appear incorrect.
Fixed an issue in Splitscreen so the position number for both players is now shown in the correct place.
Fixed a number of minor issues with the placement and appearance of numbers and sponsors in the Decal Editor.