It's a big week for F1 25 fans, as EA Sports and Codemasters are delivering the next wave of content for the game. The racing game's latest update added all of the ongoing season's cars, teams, and drivers from F2, allowing players to jump into the junior category and win the F2 Championship before moving up into the big league. As a special treat, the game enables fans to race F2 cars at circuits that don't usually host races in this category.

The F1 content received a visual refresh that brought cars and drivers closer to their real-life counterparts. This includes measures such as introducing new front wing shapes, updating sponsor logo placements on cars and helmets, and so on.

With Season 3 of the game kicking off, players gain access to a whole new set of rewards as part of the Podium Pass. Season 3 celebrates the first decade of American team Haas in F1, adding event scenarios, special liveries, and helmet cosmetics inspired by Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman.

EA Sports used this occasion to update the driver ratings based on performances from the Belgian to the Italian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen's majestic victory in Monza regained him one of the points he lost in the previous update, seeing him go up to 94 OVR. The Red Bull ace isn't the only top contender adding points to his tally, though, as McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris and Ferrari pilot Charles Leclerc gained a point.

Isack Hadjar's podium at Zaandvoort and Gabriel Bortoleto's remarkable consistency earned the two rookies four points each, the highest gains in this update alongside Liam Lawson, who has found some confidence and form once again.

Carlos Sainz is this round's biggest loser, dropping two points after several races that saw him involved in collisions. His teammate Alex Albon didn't gain any OVR despite great performances in the Williams, though a few of his sub-statistics went up.

Here's the full ranking of F1 25 drivers after the update:

Ahead of the new content wave, a patch added some changes to F1 25's AI drivers, who were still performing much too well in the rain for the community's taste. AI drivers can brake into turns a bit later now, but in return accelerate out of them much less effectively. This should enable them to maintain their performance in dry conditions, but slow them in the wet.

In addition to some user interface and stability improvements, the developers also fixed a list of bugs, which can be found below:,