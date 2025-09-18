Open Extended Reactions

Multiplayer games are living entities that develop over time, both because the developers are continuously adding and changing things, and because the players themselves are learning and adapting. Sometimes, this leads to strategies or moves the developers never envisioned. In online soccer game Rematch, several examples of such "emergent mechanics" have been the focus of a heated debate inside the community since their discovery -- and developer Sloclap is finally chiming in.

While some players see these unintended interactions as bugs and demand that the developers fix them, others have embraced them and see them as something worth keeping in the game as part of its core DNA. Sloclap has found itself somewhere in the middle of those stances.

In a blog post on the topic, the studio stated that it wants "to leave space for player expression," but wants to make sure that any mechanics -- unintended or not -- are interesting, balanced, and adhering to the game's core principles. Additionally, the developers need the game to be stable and consistent in the long run, which is somewhat difficult when they have to leave bugs alone. As such, the studio will adopt a flexible approach to these unintended mechanics.

One example, the Blade Shot, was created through an accidental interaction between Short Lob Tap and Extra Effort Volley. Players have since perfected this technique and used it widely. The developers will leave it in the game, fixing some of the visual issues with the bug and balancing its gameplay effects.

Another example, the Ippy Slide, is regarded as especially controversial. It looks very buggy from outside, causing the ball to teleport around, but many players love it as a mechanic that's challenging and rewarding to master. In this case, Sloclap will exterminate it like any other bug, feeling that the negative effects outweigh the positive.

Sloclap stated that it will be especially critical of any "emergent mechanics" connected to the game's dribbling system in the future, as this greatly affects the time every player has with the ball.