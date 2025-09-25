First NHL 26 update addresses stability issues

Open Extended Reactions

The first update for NHL 26 is available on all platforms, focusing on fixing stability issues with the ice hockey sim. EA Sports emphasized, however, that it was actively collecting information and player feedback to address gameplay problems in future updates.

Among the issues the studio is currently investigating are adjustments to vision control, saucer passes over short distances and post-hit frequency.

While the released update concentrated on fixes, the Be A Pro mode received some quick balance changes to health and form score calculations.

Here are all changes made in patch 1.1.1 for NHL 26:

Gameplay

- Fixed an issue where a player who was AFK was not being removed in a World of CHEL game.

Be a Pro

- Tuning adjustments to Health to include TOI as a factor and scaling down the amount of health reduction to hits thrown, hits received and shots blocked give.

- Updated the following form score contributing values to make form score feel more balanced for games that are low event for the user:

Goals

Assists

PP Pts

SH Pts

Body Checks

Plus/minus

Giveaways

Takeaways

Shots

- Fixed an issue where the Custom option was not available in the Play Game flow.

- Fixed an issue in the Draft Interview media convo where some responses didn't line up with the correct Brand, Management or Teammate impact.

Franchise Mode

- Fixed an issue where line chemistry was not being generated properly from X-Factors.

- Fixed an issue where AHL coach conversations were not available.

- Fixed an issue where earning the Quick Draw X-Factor through a season goal could cause a crash when entering Edit Lines.

Hockey Ultimate Team

- Fixed an issue where completing training camp objectives did not give users access to the Auction House.

- Fixed an issue where matchmaking in Ranked users would see an error message.

World of CHEL

- Fixed a crash when navigating from the club members menu in EASHL 6v6.