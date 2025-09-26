Open Extended Reactions

The third week of Madden ratings is in. Every week Madden NFL 26 gets a round of updates to all of the player ratings to reflect their real-life performance, making sure the game is always as up to date as possible.

This week the bigger winners are Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester and Washington Commanders offensive lineman Chris Paul, who both soared up a massive seven overall points. On the flip side, Washington Commanders guard Brandon Coleman was the biggest loser of the week, dropping five overall points. With all these changes, it leaves us with two stars tied at the top of the rankings, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, who dropped one point to a 97 OVR, and Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who gained a point to hit 97 as well.

Here's the full Madden NFL 26 week 3 ratings update:

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Patrick Paul: 75 OVR (+1)

Jonah Savaiinaea: 72 OVR (-1)

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Andre Cisco: 77 OVR (-1)

Austin McNamara: 71 OVR (+1)

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Justin Strnad: 72 OVR (+1)

Mitchell Fraboni: 68 OVR (+1)

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Tre Tucker: 76 OVR (+2)

Los Angeles Chargers

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

NY Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Daron Payne: 84 OVR (+1)

Andrew Wylie: 77 OVR (+1)

Brandon Coleman: 71 OVR (-5)

Jeremy McNichols: 71 OVR (+2)

Marcus Mariota: 70 OVR (+1)

Chris Paul: 68 OVR (+7)

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks