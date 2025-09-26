The third week of Madden ratings is in. Every week Madden NFL 26 gets a round of updates to all of the player ratings to reflect their real-life performance, making sure the game is always as up to date as possible.
This week the bigger winners are Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester and Washington Commanders offensive lineman Chris Paul, who both soared up a massive seven overall points. On the flip side, Washington Commanders guard Brandon Coleman was the biggest loser of the week, dropping five overall points. With all these changes, it leaves us with two stars tied at the top of the rankings, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, who dropped one point to a 97 OVR, and Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who gained a point to hit 97 as well.
Here's the full Madden NFL 26 week 3 ratings update:
AFC East
James Cook: 92 OVR (+2)
Spencer Brown: 84 OVR (-1)
Terrel Bernard: 80 OVR (+1)
Dalton Kincaid: 79 OVR (+2)
Shaq Thompson: 79 OVR (-2)
Connor McGovern: 76 OVR (-2)
David Edwards: 76 OVR (+1)
Curtis Samuel: 75 OVR (-1)
Jackson Hawes: 66 OVR (+3)
Patrick Paul: 75 OVR (+1)
Jonah Savaiinaea: 72 OVR (-1)
Stefon Diggs: 87 OVR (-1)
Harold Landry III: 82 OVR (+1)
Rhamondre Stevenson: 78 OVR (-2)
Keion White: 75 OVR (-2)
Christian Elliss: 70 OVR (-1)
Marte Mapu: 70 OVR (+1)
Andre Cisco: 77 OVR (-1)
Austin McNamara: 71 OVR (+1)
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry: 97 OVR (-1)
Roquan Smith: 94 OVR (-1)
Marlon Humphrey: 91 OVR (-1)
Tyler Linderbaum: 87 OVR (-1)
John Jenkins: 75 OVR (+1)
Logan Wilson: 81 OVR (-1)
Chase Brown: 80 OVR (-1)
Mike Gesicki: 78 OVR (-1)
Denzel Ward: 92 OVR (+1)
Jerome Ford: 76 OVR (-1)
Quinshon Judkins: 75 OVR (+1)
Cornelius Lucas: 73 OVR (-1)
KT Leveston: 67 OVR (+3)
Jabrill Peppers: 80 OVR (+1)
Jaylen Warren: 80 OVR (+1)
Payton Wilson: 74 OVR (-1)
AFC South
Nick Chubb: 86 OVR (-1)
Jalen Pitre: 82 OVR (+1)
C.J. Stroud: 80 OVR (-1)
Dameon Pierce: 77 OVR (-1)
E.J. Speed: 75 OVR (-1)
Braxton Berrios: 72 OVR (-1)
Jonathan Taylor: 90 OVR (+1)
Michael Pittman Jr.: 83 OVR (+1)
Alec Pierce: 80 OVR (+1)
Tyler Warren: 77 OVR (+1)
Daniel Jones: 75 OVR (+3)
Matt Goncalves: 74 OVR (+2)
Tanor Bortolini: 71 OVR (+1)
Brian Thomas Jr: 82 OVR (-1)
Jourdan Lewis: 80 OVR (+1)
Travon Walker: 80 OVR (+1)
Tim Patrick: 76 OVR (-1)
Walker Little: 76 OVR (-1)
Brenton Strange: 75 OVR (+2)
Patrick Mekari: 75 OVR (-1)
Trevor Lawrence: 75 OVR (-1)
Parker Washington: 74 OVR (+1)
Anton Harrison: 73 OVR (+1)
Ross Matiscik: 72 OVR (-2)
Kahlef Hailassie: 61 OVR (-1)
L'Jarius Sneed: 81 OVR (-1)
Calvin Ridley: 79 OVR (-1)
Peter Skoronski: 77 OVR (+1)
Joey Slye: 76 OVR (+3)
Elic Ayomanor: 73 OVR (+1)
AFC West
Justin Strnad: 72 OVR (+1)
Mitchell Fraboni: 68 OVR (+1)
Kansas City Chiefs
JuJu Smith-Schuster: 76 OVR (+1)
James Winchester: 75 OVR (+7)
Jawaan Taylor: 75 OVR (-1)
Joshua Williams: 74 OVR (-1)
Nohl Williams: 74 OVR (+1)
Tyquan Thornton: 71 OVR (+3)
Kingsley Suamataia: 70 OVR (-1)
Chris Roland-Wallace: 64 OVR (+3)
Tre Tucker: 76 OVR (+2)
Justin Herbert: 90 OVR (+2)
Joe Alt: 85 OVR (+1)
Najee Harris: 81 OVR (-1)
Tony Jefferson: 79 OVR (+1)
Benjamin St-Juste: 76 OVR (+1)
Rick Lovato: 72 OVR (-1)
Oronde Gadsden: 69 OVR (+1)
NFC East
Trevon Diggs: 83 OVR (-1)
Javonte Williams: 81 OVR (+1)
Osa Odighizuwa: 78 OVR (-1)
Sam Williams: 75 OVR (-1)
Terence Steele: 74 OVR (-1)
Kaiir Elam: 73 OVR (-1)
Mazi Smith: 72 OVR (-1)
Tyler Guyton: 72 OVR (-2)
Jack Sanborn: 71 OVR (-1)
NY Giants
Brian Burns: 87 OVR (+1)
Bobby Okereke: 84 OVR (-1)
Cam Skattebo: 77 OVR (+2)
Jermaine Eluemunor: 76 OVR (+1)
Russell Wilson: 74 OVR (-1)
Evan Neal: 73 OVR (-1)
Jon Runyan: 73 OVR (-2)
Marcus Mbow: 67 OVR (+1)
Zack Baun: 89 OVR (+1)
Nolan Smith Jr: 83 OVR (+1)
Jake Elliott: 80 OVR (+2)
Jordan Davis: 79 OVR (+1)
Moro Ojomo: 72 OVR (+1)
Washington Commanders
Daron Payne: 84 OVR (+1)
Andrew Wylie: 77 OVR (+1)
Brandon Coleman: 71 OVR (-5)
Jeremy McNichols: 71 OVR (+2)
Marcus Mariota: 70 OVR (+1)
Chris Paul: 68 OVR (+7)
NFC North
Tremaine Edmunds: 82 OVR (+2)
Rome Odunze: 81 OVR (+1)
Luther Burden III: 77 OVR (+1)
Caleb Williams: 76 OVR (+1)
Tyrique Stevenson: 75 OVR (+1)
Detroit Lions
Penei Sewell: 97 OVR (+1)
Jahmyr Gibbs: 96 OVR (+1)
Jared Goff: 88 OVR (+1)
David Montgomery: 85 OVR (+1)
Jack Campbell: 85 OVR (+1)
Al-Quadin Muhammad: 74 OVR (+2)
Tate Ratledge: 74 OVR (+1)
Ezekiel Turner: 58 OVR (+1)
Josh Jacobs: 89 OVR (-1)
Elgton Jenkins: 86 OVR (-1)
Rashan Gary: 83 OVR (+1)
Brandon McManus: 76 OVR (-1)
Sean Rhyan: 72 OVR (-1)
Ryan Kelly: 87 OVR (+1)
Aaron Jones Sr: 83 OVR (-1)
Jordan Mason: 82 OVR (+2)
Isaiah Rodgers: 80 OVR (+4)
Will Reichard: 78 OVR (+3)
Jalen Redmond: 74 OVR (+2)
Theo Jackson: 69 OVR (+1)
Levi Drake Rodriguez: 68 OVR (-1)
Carson Wentz: 65 OVR (+3)
NFC South
Darnell Mooney: 80 OVR (-1)
Matthew Bergeron: 75 OVR (-1)
Michael Penix Jr: 73 OVR (-1)
Tetairoa McMillan: 78 OVR (+1)
Jonathon Brooks: 76 OVR (-1)
Mike Jackson: 76 OVR (+1)
Ryan Fitzgerald: 76 OVR (+6)
Sam Martin: 74 OVR (-1)
Christian Rozeboom: 71 OVR (-1)
Justin Reid: 85 OVR (-2)
Brandin Cooks: 78 OVR (-1)
Pete Werner: 76 OVR (-2)
Trevor Penning: 73 OVR (-1)
Spencer Rattler: 69 OVR (-1)
Jack Stoll: 65 OVR (+2)
Asim Richards: 64 OVR (-1)
Moliki Matavao: 62 OVR (-1)
Jamel Dean: 87 OVR (+1)
Lavonte David: 87 OVR (-1)
Baker Mayfield: 86 OVR (+1)
Yaya Diaby: 81 OVR (+1)
Zyon McCollum: 79 OVR (-1)
Emeka Egbuka: 77 OVR (+1)
Sterling Shepard: 74 OVR (+1)
Ben Bredeson: 70 OVR (+1)
Elijah Klein: 68 OVR (+1)
NFC West
James Conner: 84 OVR (-1)
Hjalte Froholdt: 82 OVR (+2)
Mack Wilson Sr: 79 OVR (+1)
Trey Benson: 77 OVR (+1)
Kelvin Beachum: 72 OVR (-1)
Tip Reiman: 65 OVR (-1)
Kyren Williams: 87 OVR (+1)
Byron Young: 81 OVR (+1)
Quentin Lake: 78 OVR (+3)
Jauan Jennings: 81 OVR (+1)
Ricky Pearsall: 80 OVR (+2)
Bryce Huff: 76 OVR (+1)
Alfred Collins: 74 OVR (-1)
Dee Winters: 72 OVR (+2)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 88 OVR (+1)
Michael Dickson: 84 OVR (+1)
Abraham Lucas: 77 OVR (+1)
Derrick Hall: 76 OVR (+1)
Grey Zabel: 74 OVR (+1)
Derion Kendrick: 74 OVR (+1)
Tory Horton: 74 OVR (+3)
Dareke Young: 66 OVR (+1)