Mutant Football League 2 release date revealed for PC, PS5 and Xbox

Open Extended Reactions

Digital Dreams Entertainment announced that Mutant Football League 2 will be released on Dec. 10 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The sequel to 2017's Mutant Football League is being described as "over-the-top anti-Madden" in nature.

What that means is that MFL2 is about as realistic as Blood Bowl 3, containing plenty of fantasy elements. Where Blood Bowl is all about tactics, however, MFL2 follows an arcade approach, which is another key difference between this franchise and the Madden series, which aims for authenticity and realism.

In MFL2, teams of eight players compete in arcade-style football, fighting the other teams as much as the trap-spiked arena itself. Madden fans will find plenty of familiar elements in this game, though: Season and Franchise modes are available for solo players in addition to PvP online multiplayer and the game's entire world is essentially a reference to the real-world NFL.

Players can also design their own stadiums, which includes placing lethal traps on the field that give an entirely new meaning to the concept of home advantage.

Created by Michael Mendheim, the man behind EA's own Mutant League Football and Hockey games from the 1990s, MFL2 is made by a team with plenty of experience in this department, including industry veterans that worked on the FIFA Street and Need for Speed franchises.