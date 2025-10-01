Forza Horizon 6 announced for PC, Xbox and PS5

Open Extended Reactions

Microsoft has announced the next game in the Forza Horizon series, revealing that the game will be set in Japan.

A trailer announcing Forza Horizon 6 was shown at Tokyo Game Show, which panned through prior locales from the series -- including Mexico, the UK, and Australia -- before settling on Japan. The trailer prominently features Mount Fuji, and it's been confirmed that Tokyo and other major cities will be represented in the game, suggesting a similar approach to past games, which condensed major landmarks into a manageable map.

In a post on the Xbox blog, developer Playground Games confirmed that seasonal changes will also return in Forza Horizon 6, which are said to have a "dramatic impact on the landscape and playable world" while still respecting the cultural significance of those seasons in Japan. The team also says it conducted extensive research into Japan, and brought on consultants from within Japan to ensure they were capturing the reality of the country.

Forza Horizon is the arcade racing series that acts as a more fun, lighthearted spin on the more realistic main Forza Motorsports games. The series focuses on specific locales which are represented on the small scale in-game, and has seen games based on Colorado, the French and Italian Rivieras, Eastern Australia, the UK, and Mexico.

No gameplay has been shown for Forza Horizon 6 yet, but Microsoft says that more information on the game is coming in early 2026. The game is said to be launching on Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2026, with a PS5 version of the game coming at a later unspecified date.