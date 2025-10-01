Drake London, Jordan Love join Madden NFL 26 TOTW 4

Open Extended Reactions

EA Sports has announced its weekly update of football stars getting special items in Madden NFL 26's Ultimate Team mode in Team of the Week 4. As with prior Madden games, and other games in EA Sports' slate, TOTW sees weekly content releases that run concurrent to the NFL season, delivering limited edition cards of athletes who perform well in the prior week of NFL games.

This week's limited editions, which feature a 90 OVR score, include Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London, as well as Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu, both of whom put in stunning performances in the last week. Elsewhere on the list we see LA Rams WR Puka Nacua, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, and Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott, who all made the list with a Champion 89 OVR score.

Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 TOTW 4: