Maximum Football debuts PlaySense system for Season 4

Open Extended Reactions

Season 4 of Maximum Football is live across all platforms, introducing a 1980s-themed Season Pass alongside a gameplay update.

Players can unlock cosmetic items across 50 levels as they progress through the Season Pass, including two entire stadiums. Hillside Park features a horseshoe design, while Citadel Park is a mixed-use venue for different sports and features a baseball diamond in one of the endzones.

The accompanying gameplay update introduced PlaySense, a reworked playcalling system. The developers hope that PlaySense will make the AI smarter and more reactive, allowing it to better keep up with the flow of a match instead of falling into predictable patterns.

Season 4 came with an additional ten playbooks for offenses. Run-Pass Options made their debut in this update as well, giving players new tools to dismantle a defense and spice up their attacks.

Here is the full list of patch notes for in Maximum Football's Season 4 update:

Gameplay

Introducing the new playcalling system "PlaySense". This system's goal is a smarter, more reactive and natural behavior for both AI coach plays as well as coach recommendations.

Added 10 new playbooks.

We have tweaked a number of gameplay settings for an intended better core gameplay feel. This means some of the baseline values of sliders have changed, you will see different behavior as before. We highly recommend resetting sliders to default and playing around with the new settings.

You can now set up presets for sliders, for easier access to settings for different quarter lengths or a different gameplay feel.

Catching has been improved to fix frequent dropped or missed passes especially for short, down the middle passes.

False start penalty has been added.

AI defenders (especially secondary in zone defense) now make decisions based on their visual information, using a vision cone to assess situations.

A number of new catch, tackle and tackle miss animations have been added, with specific intentions of better carry of momentum during tackles for ball carriers.

Run-pass option plays have been added as the first round of option play additions. More to come in upcoming updates.

Changed AI behavior for fumbles to make the behavior more natural.

Fair catch calls are now disabled for onside kicks.

Customization