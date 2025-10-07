Wirtz, Ronaldo lead EA FC 26 Cornerstones Team 2

Open Extended Reactions

Team 2 of the Cornerstones program in EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Team is available, reinforcing players' rosters for the recently debuted Gauntlet mode. Since Gauntlet requires players to field several completely different squads to tackle challenges, roster depth is the key to success.

Cornerstones cards assist with this due to their enhanced Chemistry Links, opening up more combinations and team-building options than regular items. A few of these special cards can anchor an entire team.

German midfielder Florian Wirtz is the highest-rated player of Cornerstones Team 2, bringing an 89 OVR rating to the table with 90 in dribbling and 89 in passing being his strongest attributes. Cristiano Ronaldo and Millie Bright join the Liverpool FC athlete on the podium with an 88 OVR. With a 91 in shooting even an aging CR7 is quite a threat in the attack, while Bright is a robust center back to build a defense around.

Here is the full line-up of Cornerstones Team 2 in EA FC 26: