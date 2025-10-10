Maximum Football releases details on upcoming Franchise Mode

Open Extended Reactions

Maximum Football isn't currently featuring a traditional Franchise Mode, but developers have promised ahead of launch that the feature will be added in the future. Details on these plans have been revealed in Maximum Entertainment's latest blog post while also confirming that players will be able to connect their existing Dynasty Mode teams to Franchise Mode in one ecosystem. Essentially, players will be able to simulate college and professional football in one save.

Players can link any new franchise to any of their dynasty saves, allowing graduating athletes to join the franchise's draft pool the following year. Developing strong college athletes will pay dividends in the long run and allow players to participate in their journey from start to finish. This collaboration will offer lots of help for those who like getting attached to their virtual icons.

Franchise Mode's trading system is set to be dynamic and reactive. If a player repeatedly tries to low-ball other teams during negotiations or keeps dragging things out, overall trust in them will sink, making any future negotiations more difficult. Players will need to consider transfer goals and build trust with their CPU counterparts.

Maximum Entertainment also said Franchise Mode can be set up with various league sizes, ranging from eight to 32 teams.