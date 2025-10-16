Open Extended Reactions

After AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan made his way into Rematch as a playable avatar, Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho is also now available in Sloclap's game -- though he dons a less sporty outfit for the occasion. The former AC Milan star appears in a grey hoodie with a backward-fitting hat, sweatpants, sunglasses and chains.

Alongside securing the icon's appearance in its game, Sloclap has something else to celebrate: Rematch has been nominated in the Best Multiplayer Game category at this year's Golden Joysticks Awards. While they're not as prestigious as The Game Awards, they are decided by fan votes and are more of a popularity contest. The Golden Joysticks have a long history that has cemented them among the gaming industry's most important awards.

Sports games -- even if they are less on the realistic side, such as Rematch -- don't often make appearances on nomination lists.

Rematch's nomination is another remarkable success for Sloclap and publisher Kepler Interactive, which has been looking forward to a busy award season, thanks to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.