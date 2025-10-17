Open Extended Reactions

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned yet another upgrade in Madden NFL 26 in the latest ratings update, propelling him to 97 OVR. Mahomes can thank his rising Awareness stat for the overall upgrade, which gained four points this week. Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill joins Mahomes with a consecutive points gain, reaching a career-best 87 OVR.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson continued his upward surge, becoming another top player scoring an upgrade. He added another point, now standing at 95 OVR. Robinson's Agility and Break Tackle stats have fueled the overall increase, which doubles as a new career high for him.

Following his appearance in last week's TOTW, Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle is maintaining his momentum. He earned two points this week, soaring to 83 OVR.

The New York Giants scored the highest overall net gains this week, coming out with an increase of 10 points thanks to major contributions from Cam Skattebo, who managed to add three points to his rating. Wan'Dale Robinson, Brian Burns, Darius Muasau and Austin Schlottmann also rose.

Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 6 ratings updates.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills:

Greg Rousseau: 87 OVR (-1)

Shaq Thompson: 79 OVR (+1)

Taylor Rapp: 78 OVR (-1)

New York Jets:

Jarvis Brownlee Jr: 76 OVR (+1)

Justin Fields: 74 OVR (-1)

Josh Myers: 70 OVR (-1)

Kiko Mauigoa: 67 OVR (+1)

New England Patriots:

Kayshon Boutte: 77 OVR (+1)

Christian Elliss: 71 OVR (+1)

Miami Dolphins:

Tua Tagovailoa: 76 OVR (-1)

Patrick Paul: 75 OVR (-1)

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals:

Joe Burrow: 96 OVR (-1)

DJ Turner II: 80 OVR (+1)

Logan Wilson: 79 OVR (-2)

Jordan Battle: 75 OVR (-1)

Amarius Mims: 74 OVR (-1)

Noah Fant: 73 OVR (-1)

Jalen Rivers: 66 OVR (-1)

Cleveland Browns:

Grant Delpit: 82 OVR (+1)

Devin Bush: 79 OVR (+1)

Jack Conklin: 78 OVR (-1)

Cam Robinson: 76 OVR (-1)

Harold Fannin Jr: 74 OVR (+2)

Ronnie Hickman: 74 OVR (+1)

Baltimore Ravens:

Nate Wiggins: 81 OVR (+1)

Alohi Gilman: 77 OVR (-1)

Pittsburgh Steelers:

Nick Herbig: 76 OVR (+1)

James Pierre: 73 OVR (+1)

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Greg Newsome II: 80 OVR (-1)

Cam Little: 77 OVR (-1)

Trevor Lawrence: 77 OVR (+1)

Andrew Wingard: 75 OVR (-1)

Ventrell Miller: 68 OVR (+1)

Tennessee Titans:

Peter Skoronski: 79 OVR (+1)

JC Latham: 77 OVR (-1)

Tyler Lockett: 77 OVR (-1)

Cedric Gray: 75 OVR (+2)

Indianapolis Colts:

Daniel Jones: 79 OVR (+2)

Matt Goncalves: 74 OVR (-1)

Tanor Bortolini: 74 OVR (+2)

Mo Alie-Cox: 72 OVR (-1)

Adetomiwa Adebawore: 65 OVR (+1)

Houston Texans:

No changes

AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers:

Justin Herbert: 90 OVR (+1)

Cameron Dicker: 82 OVR (+3)

Elijah Molden: 79 OVR (+1)

Mekhi Becton: 79 OVR (-1)

Benjamin St-Juste: 77 OVR (+1)

Tuli Tuipulotu: 76 OVR (+1)

Kimani Vidal: 69 OVR (+2)

Las Vegas Raiders:

AJ Cole: 84 OVR (-1)

Denver Broncos:

Nik Bonitto: 88 OVR (+2)

Jonathon Cooper: 81 OVR (+1)

Alex Singleton: 78 OVR (+1)

Wil Lutz: 78 OVR (+2)

Riley Moss: 77 OVR (+1)

Ja'Quan McMillian: 76 OVR (+1)

Alex Palczewski: 64 OVR (-2)

Kansas City Chiefs:

Patrick Mahomes: 97 OVR (+1)

Drue Tranquill: 87 OVR (+2)

Harrison Butker: 81 OVR (-1)

Bryan Cook: 80 OVR (+1)

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles:

Jordan Mailata: 94 OVR (-1)

A.J. Brown: 88 OVR (-1)

Tyler Steen: 72 OVR (+2)

Dallas Cowboys:

Dak Prescott: 91 OVR (+1)

George Pickens: 86 OVR (+1)

Trevon Diggs: 83 OVR (-1)

Kenny Clark: 81 OVR (-1)

Donovan Wilson: 74 OVR (-1)

Sam Williams: 74 OVR (-1)

Kenneth Murray Jr: 70 OVR (-2)

Shemar James: 68 OVR (+1)

Washington Commanders:

Laremy Tunsil: 95 OVR (+1)

Bobby Wagner: 92 OVR (+1)

Jaylin Lane: 73 OVR (+1)

Chris Moore: 72 OVR (-1)

Luke McCaffrey: 72 OVR (+2)

Chris Paul: 71 OVR (+2)

New York Giants:

Brian Burns: 89 OVR (+2)

Wan'Dale Robinson: 81 OVR (+2)

Cam Skattebo: 80 OVR (+3)

Paulson Adebo: 79 OVR (-1)

Cor'Dale Flott: 77 OVR (+1)

Tyler Nubin: 74 OVR (-1)

Jaxson Dart: 72 OVR (+1)

John Michael Schmitz Jr: 72 OVR (+1)

Jon Runyan: 72 OVR (-1)

Russell Wilson: 71 OVR (-1)

Darius Muasau: 70 OVR (+2)

Austin Schlottmann: 66 OVR (+2)

NFC North

Detroit Lions:

Pat O'Connor: 63 OVR (-1)

Minnesota Vikings:

Adam Thielen: 77 OVR (-1)

Rondale Moore: 76 OVR (-1)

Green Bay Packers:

Nate Hobbs: 80 OVR (-1)

Matthew Golden: 78 OVR (+1)

Chicago Bears:

Luther Burden III: 78 OVR (+1)

Nahshon Wright: 68 OVR (+1)

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Baker Mayfield: 89 OVR (+2)

Yaya Diaby: 80 OVR (-1)

Jacob Parrish: 78 OVR (+1)

Deion Jones: 73 OVR (-1)

Kindle Vildor: 72 OVR (+2)

Ben Bredeson: 71 OVR (+1)

Tez Johnson: 71 OVR (+1)

Charlie Heck: 64 OVR (+1)

Kameron Johnson: 64 OVR (+1)

Atlanta Falcons:

Bijan Robinson: 95 OVR (+1)

Divine Deablo: 80 OVR (+3)

Michael Penix Jr: 75 OVR (+1)

Dee Alford: 72 OVR (+1)

Ryan Neuzil: 69 OVR (+2)

New Orleans Saints:

Brandin Cooks: 79 OVR (+1)

Trevor Penning: 72 OVR (-1)

Carolina Panthers:

Rico Dowdle: 83 OVR (+2)

Brady Christensen: 76 OVR (+2)

Nick Scott: 73 OVR (+1)

Trevin Wallace: 72 OVR (+2)

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams:

Byron Young: 82 OVR (+1)

Darious Williams: 81 OVR (+1)

Quentin Lake: 80 OVR (+1)

Alaric Jackson: 79 OVR (+1)

Nate Landman: 78 OVR (+1)

Warren McClendon Jr: 67 OVR (+3)

Seattle Seahawks:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 89 OVR (+1)

Michael Dickson: 85 OVR (+1)

Nick Emmanwori: 75 OVR (+1)

AJ Barner: 72 OVR (+1)

Arizona Cardinals:

Mack Wilson Sr: 80 OVR (+1)

Will Hernandez: 71 OVR (-1)

San Francisco 49ers:

Brian Robinson Jr: 79 OVR (-1)

Kendrick Bourne: 78 OVR (+1)

Colton McKivitz: 77 OVR (+1)

Renardo Green: 76 OVR (-1)

Demarcus Robinson: 75 OVR (+1)

Tatum Bethune: 67 OVR (+2)