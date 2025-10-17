Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned yet another upgrade in Madden NFL 26 in the latest ratings update, propelling him to 97 OVR. Mahomes can thank his rising Awareness stat for the overall upgrade, which gained four points this week. Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill joins Mahomes with a consecutive points gain, reaching a career-best 87 OVR.
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson continued his upward surge, becoming another top player scoring an upgrade. He added another point, now standing at 95 OVR. Robinson's Agility and Break Tackle stats have fueled the overall increase, which doubles as a new career high for him.
Following his appearance in last week's TOTW, Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle is maintaining his momentum. He earned two points this week, soaring to 83 OVR.
The New York Giants scored the highest overall net gains this week, coming out with an increase of 10 points thanks to major contributions from Cam Skattebo, who managed to add three points to his rating. Wan'Dale Robinson, Brian Burns, Darius Muasau and Austin Schlottmann also rose.
Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 6 ratings updates.
AFC East
Greg Rousseau: 87 OVR (-1)
Shaq Thompson: 79 OVR (+1)
Taylor Rapp: 78 OVR (-1)
Jarvis Brownlee Jr: 76 OVR (+1)
Justin Fields: 74 OVR (-1)
Josh Myers: 70 OVR (-1)
Kiko Mauigoa: 67 OVR (+1)
Kayshon Boutte: 77 OVR (+1)
Christian Elliss: 71 OVR (+1)
Tua Tagovailoa: 76 OVR (-1)
Patrick Paul: 75 OVR (-1)
AFC North
Joe Burrow: 96 OVR (-1)
DJ Turner II: 80 OVR (+1)
Logan Wilson: 79 OVR (-2)
Jordan Battle: 75 OVR (-1)
Amarius Mims: 74 OVR (-1)
Noah Fant: 73 OVR (-1)
Jalen Rivers: 66 OVR (-1)
Grant Delpit: 82 OVR (+1)
Devin Bush: 79 OVR (+1)
Jack Conklin: 78 OVR (-1)
Cam Robinson: 76 OVR (-1)
Harold Fannin Jr: 74 OVR (+2)
Ronnie Hickman: 74 OVR (+1)
Nate Wiggins: 81 OVR (+1)
Alohi Gilman: 77 OVR (-1)
Nick Herbig: 76 OVR (+1)
James Pierre: 73 OVR (+1)
AFC South
Greg Newsome II: 80 OVR (-1)
Cam Little: 77 OVR (-1)
Trevor Lawrence: 77 OVR (+1)
Andrew Wingard: 75 OVR (-1)
Ventrell Miller: 68 OVR (+1)
Peter Skoronski: 79 OVR (+1)
JC Latham: 77 OVR (-1)
Tyler Lockett: 77 OVR (-1)
Cedric Gray: 75 OVR (+2)
Daniel Jones: 79 OVR (+2)
Matt Goncalves: 74 OVR (-1)
Tanor Bortolini: 74 OVR (+2)
Mo Alie-Cox: 72 OVR (-1)
Adetomiwa Adebawore: 65 OVR (+1)
No changes
AFC West
Justin Herbert: 90 OVR (+1)
Cameron Dicker: 82 OVR (+3)
Elijah Molden: 79 OVR (+1)
Mekhi Becton: 79 OVR (-1)
Benjamin St-Juste: 77 OVR (+1)
Tuli Tuipulotu: 76 OVR (+1)
Kimani Vidal: 69 OVR (+2)
AJ Cole: 84 OVR (-1)
Nik Bonitto: 88 OVR (+2)
Jonathon Cooper: 81 OVR (+1)
Alex Singleton: 78 OVR (+1)
Wil Lutz: 78 OVR (+2)
Riley Moss: 77 OVR (+1)
Ja'Quan McMillian: 76 OVR (+1)
Alex Palczewski: 64 OVR (-2)
Kansas City Chiefs:
Patrick Mahomes: 97 OVR (+1)
Drue Tranquill: 87 OVR (+2)
Harrison Butker: 81 OVR (-1)
Bryan Cook: 80 OVR (+1)
NFC East
Jordan Mailata: 94 OVR (-1)
A.J. Brown: 88 OVR (-1)
Tyler Steen: 72 OVR (+2)
Dak Prescott: 91 OVR (+1)
George Pickens: 86 OVR (+1)
Trevon Diggs: 83 OVR (-1)
Kenny Clark: 81 OVR (-1)
Donovan Wilson: 74 OVR (-1)
Sam Williams: 74 OVR (-1)
Kenneth Murray Jr: 70 OVR (-2)
Shemar James: 68 OVR (+1)
Laremy Tunsil: 95 OVR (+1)
Bobby Wagner: 92 OVR (+1)
Jaylin Lane: 73 OVR (+1)
Chris Moore: 72 OVR (-1)
Luke McCaffrey: 72 OVR (+2)
Chris Paul: 71 OVR (+2)
New York Giants:
Brian Burns: 89 OVR (+2)
Wan'Dale Robinson: 81 OVR (+2)
Cam Skattebo: 80 OVR (+3)
Paulson Adebo: 79 OVR (-1)
Cor'Dale Flott: 77 OVR (+1)
Tyler Nubin: 74 OVR (-1)
Jaxson Dart: 72 OVR (+1)
John Michael Schmitz Jr: 72 OVR (+1)
Jon Runyan: 72 OVR (-1)
Russell Wilson: 71 OVR (-1)
Darius Muasau: 70 OVR (+2)
Austin Schlottmann: 66 OVR (+2)
NFC North
Pat O'Connor: 63 OVR (-1)
Adam Thielen: 77 OVR (-1)
Rondale Moore: 76 OVR (-1)
Nate Hobbs: 80 OVR (-1)
Matthew Golden: 78 OVR (+1)
Luther Burden III: 78 OVR (+1)
Nahshon Wright: 68 OVR (+1)
NFC South
Baker Mayfield: 89 OVR (+2)
Yaya Diaby: 80 OVR (-1)
Jacob Parrish: 78 OVR (+1)
Deion Jones: 73 OVR (-1)
Kindle Vildor: 72 OVR (+2)
Ben Bredeson: 71 OVR (+1)
Tez Johnson: 71 OVR (+1)
Charlie Heck: 64 OVR (+1)
Kameron Johnson: 64 OVR (+1)
Atlanta Falcons:
Bijan Robinson: 95 OVR (+1)
Divine Deablo: 80 OVR (+3)
Michael Penix Jr: 75 OVR (+1)
Dee Alford: 72 OVR (+1)
Ryan Neuzil: 69 OVR (+2)
Brandin Cooks: 79 OVR (+1)
Trevor Penning: 72 OVR (-1)
Carolina Panthers:
Rico Dowdle: 83 OVR (+2)
Brady Christensen: 76 OVR (+2)
Nick Scott: 73 OVR (+1)
Trevin Wallace: 72 OVR (+2)
NFC West
Byron Young: 82 OVR (+1)
Darious Williams: 81 OVR (+1)
Quentin Lake: 80 OVR (+1)
Alaric Jackson: 79 OVR (+1)
Nate Landman: 78 OVR (+1)
Warren McClendon Jr: 67 OVR (+3)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 89 OVR (+1)
Michael Dickson: 85 OVR (+1)
Nick Emmanwori: 75 OVR (+1)
AJ Barner: 72 OVR (+1)
Mack Wilson Sr: 80 OVR (+1)
Will Hernandez: 71 OVR (-1)
Brian Robinson Jr: 79 OVR (-1)
Kendrick Bourne: 78 OVR (+1)
Colton McKivitz: 77 OVR (+1)
Renardo Green: 76 OVR (-1)
Demarcus Robinson: 75 OVR (+1)
Tatum Bethune: 67 OVR (+2)