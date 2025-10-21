Bosh and Vandersloot are up for grabs in the NBA 2K26 Season 2 update

Open Extended Reactions

The Season 2 update for NBA 2K26 is available across platforms, bringing fresh rewards to the basketball simulation game. Players can unlock several MyTeam items by collecting XP, starting with an Evolution card of Shaedon Sharpe. It starts out at 85 OVR, but can be upgraded to 89 OVR by completing associated challenges.

A bit further down the reward path await Amethyst versions of Goran Dragić and Udonis Haslem as well as a Diamond Coach card in the form of Erik Spoelstra. Joe Johnson caps off the spoils at Diamond level, but more valuable rewards are available: Pink Diamond Courtney Vandersloot and Chris Bosh cards are the highlights of the unlockable content.

The Chicago Sky icon and four-time WNBA All-Star comes in with 96 OVR, ready to direct her squad with elite awareness and passing. Bosh's 96 OVR card is based on his time at Miami Heat, delivering his trademark mixture of speed, finesse.

Other available Season 2 rewards include cosmetics and card packs.

Season 2 also comes with a special event on Oct. 22 to celebrate NBA tip-off: Players wearing their favorite NBA-themed jersey in The City earn double XP for the game mode.

A small gameplay update accompanying the fresh content has reverted previous changes to ball collision sensitivity on escape dribble moves based on community feedback.