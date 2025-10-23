Formula Legends gets first expansion with new historical cars

Open Extended Reactions

The Raw Power DLC is now available for Formula Legends on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. The small expansion grows the arcade racing game's vehicle pool with an additional three chassis based on historical open-wheel single-seaters.

Each chassis brings something unique to the game. The Superbows is based on some experimental designs from the late 1970s, which saw the car being set very close to the ground. The Jorsey offers nostalgic feelings from the early 1990s, but will be familiar to any newer motorsport fans as well, as its core design still dominates how cars look in today's Formula series. The final DLC vehicle, the Beta Borneo, is just such a car, combining the classic look with cutting edge aerodynamics and modern safety devices.

Formula Legends, which was released earlier this year, already received several free updates containing new content and technical overhauls to address player feedback, garnering positive reviews from users on Steam.

Developer 3DClouds is targeting further updates working on the game's difficulty levels and driver AI for the near future.