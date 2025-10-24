        <
          Colts, Seahawks lead Madden NFL 26 Week 7 ratings update

          Jonathan Taylor was one of the big winners from the latest Madden ratings. EA Sports
          • Marco Wutz
          Oct 24, 2025, 09:11 PM

          The Indianapolis Colts secured another victory this past week, widening their lead in the AFC South standings with a 38-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The latest Madden NFL 26 ratings update bestows yet more praise: the Colts added a total of ten points across their roster with not a single reduction in sight.

          Jonathan Taylor and Quenton Nelson lead the charge, both gaining a point to reach 94 OVR, while DeForest Buckner entered the 90s for the first time this season. Undrafted rookie Johnathan Edwards made an impression as well, adding three points to his tally for a new high of 67 OVR.

          Both Taylor and Nelson are closing in on their previous historical bests from previous games in the series, but need one more point to equal these marks.

          Despite their impeccable form, the Colts were not the highest overall scorers this week. That honor goes to the Seattle Seahawks, who won a dozen points in total, including a two-point gain for Jaxon Smith-Njigba that sees him breach the 90s and a four-point gain by Ty Okada, bringing his total gains over the season so far up to six points.

          Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 7 ratings updates.

          AFC East

          Buffalo Bills

          New York Jets

          New England Patriots

          Miami Dolphins

          AFC North

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Cleveland Browns

          Baltimore Ravens

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          AFC South

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Tennessee Titans

          Indianapolis Colts

          • Jonathan Taylor: 94 OVR (+1)

          • Quenton Nelson: 94 OVR (+1)

          • DeForest Buckner: 91 OVR (+2)

          • Daniel Jones: 80 OVR (+1)

          • Germaine Pratt: 79 OVR (+1)

          • Laiatu Latu: 77 OVR (+1)

          • Jonathan Edwards: 67 OVR (+3)

          Houston Texans

          AFC West

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Denver Broncos

          Kansas City Chiefs

          NFC East

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Dallas Cowboys

          Washington Commanders

          New York Giants

          NFC North

          Detroit Lions

          Minnesota Vikings

          Green Bay Packers

          Chicago Bears

          NFC South

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Atlanta Falcons

          New Orleans Saints

          Carolina Panthers

          NFC West

          Los Angeles Rams

          Seattle Seahawks

          Arizona Cardinals

          San Francisco 49ers