Colts, Seahawks lead Madden NFL 26 Week 7 ratings update

The Indianapolis Colts secured another victory this past week, widening their lead in the AFC South standings with a 38-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The latest Madden NFL 26 ratings update bestows yet more praise: the Colts added a total of ten points across their roster with not a single reduction in sight.
Jonathan Taylor and Quenton Nelson lead the charge, both gaining a point to reach 94 OVR, while DeForest Buckner entered the 90s for the first time this season. Undrafted rookie Johnathan Edwards made an impression as well, adding three points to his tally for a new high of 67 OVR.
Both Taylor and Nelson are closing in on their previous historical bests from previous games in the series, but need one more point to equal these marks.
Despite their impeccable form, the Colts were not the highest overall scorers this week. That honor goes to the Seattle Seahawks, who won a dozen points in total, including a two-point gain for Jaxon Smith-Njigba that sees him breach the 90s and a four-point gain by Ty Okada, bringing his total gains over the season so far up to six points.
Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 7 ratings updates.
AFC East
James Cook III: 91 OVR (-1)
Dion Dawkins: 89 OVR (-1)
Quinnen Williams: 89 OVR (-2)
Quincy Williams: 81 OVR (-1)
Jelani Woods: 67 OVR (-1)
Stefon Diggs: 89 OVR (+1)
Carlton Davis III: 84 OVR (-1)
Drake Maye: 83 OVR (+1)
Will Campbell: 81 OVR (+1)
Kayshon Boutte: 78 OVR (+1)
Jack Gibbens: 72 OVR (+1)
Marte Mapu: 71 OVR (+1)
Aaron Brewer: 77 OVR (-1)
Patrick Paul: 76 OVR (+1)
Chop Robinson: 75 OVR (-1)
Tua Tagovailoa: 75 OVR (-1)
Ashtyn Davis: 73 OVR (-1)
Malik Washington: 71 OVR (+1)
Jonah Savaiinaea: 69 OVR (-2)
Larry Borom: 67 OVR (+1)
AFC North
DJ Turner II: 82 OVR (+2)
Chase Brown: 80 OVR (+1)
Evan McPherson: 78 OVR (+4)
Dalton Risner: 72 OVR (+1)
Joe Flacco: 72 OVR (+1)
T.J. Slaton Jr.: 70 OVR (+1)
Barrett Carter: 69 OVR (+1)
DJ Ivey: 66 OVR (+1)
Jerry Jeudy: 83 OVR (-1)
Devin Bush: 80 OVR (+1)
Quinshon Judkins: 80 OVR (+3)
Tyson Campbell: 79 OVR (+1)
Ronnie Hickman: 75 OVR (+1)
Alex Wright: 70 OVR (+2)
Jaire Alexander: 86 OVR (-1)
Darius Slay: 83 OVR (-1)
Jaylen Warren: 81 OVR (+1)
Aaron Rodgers: 80 OVR (+2)
Jonnu Smith: 79 OVR (-1)
Cole Holcomb: 78 OVR (+1)
Nick Herbig: 77 OVR (+1)
Mason McCormick: 75 OVR (+1)
Brandin Echols: 73 OVR (+1)
Mason Rudolph: 66 OVR (-1)
AFC South
Greg Newsome II: 79 OVR (-1)
Brenton Strange: 77 OVR (+1)
Montaric Brown: 69 OVR (-1)
Ventrell Miller: 69 OVR (+1)
Xavier Woods: 81 OVR (-1)
Quandre Diggs: 77 OVR (-2)
Cedric Gray: 76 OVR (+1)
JC Latham: 76 OVR (-1)
Samuel Womack III: 72 OVR (-4)
Chimere Dike: 71 OVR (+1)
Gunnar Helm: 68 OVR (+1)
Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor: 94 OVR (+1)
Quenton Nelson: 94 OVR (+1)
DeForest Buckner: 91 OVR (+2)
Daniel Jones: 80 OVR (+1)
Germaine Pratt: 79 OVR (+1)
Laiatu Latu: 77 OVR (+1)
Jonathan Edwards: 67 OVR (+3)
Will Anderson Jr: 91 OVR (+1)
Danielle Hunter: 90 OVR (-1)
Nico Collins: 88 OVR (-1)
Nick Chubb: 81 OVR (-1)
Dalton Schultz: 80 OVR (+1)
C.J. Stroud: 78 OVR (-2)
Denico Autry: 78 OVR (+2)
Tytus Howard: 77 OVR (+1)
E.J. Speed: 74 OVR (+1)
AFC West
Los Angeles Chargers
Ladd McConkey: 84 OVR (+1)
Daiyan Henley: 82 OVR (-2)
Najee Harris: 80 OVR (-1)
Oronde Gadsden II: 72 OVR (+3)
Elandon Roberts: 77 OVR (+1)
Jordan Meredith: 73 OVR (-1)
Geno Smith: 72 OVR (-3)
Stone Forsythe: 63 OVR (+1)
Talanoa Hufanga: 85 OVR (+1)
Bo Nix: 79 OVR (+1)
Jahdae Barron: 77 OVR (-1)
Ja'Quan McMillian: 75 OVR (-1)
Alex Palczewski: 65 OVR (+1)
Rashee Rice: 83 OVR (+1)
JuJu Smith-Schuster: 77 OVR (+1)
Kingsley Suamataia: 71 OVR (+1)
Mike Caliendo: 65 OVR (+1)
NFC East
A.J. Brown: 89 OVR (+1)
Jalen Hurts: 87 OVR (+1)
Reed Blankenship: 79 OVR (-1)
Javonte Williams: 84 OVR (+2)
Shemar James: 70 OVR (+2)
Trikweze Bridges: 68 OVR (+1)
Reddy Steward: 64 OVR (+1)
Mike Sainristil: 78 OVR (+1)
Andrew Wylie: 76 OVR (-1)
Jacob Martin: 75 OVR (+1)
Jer'Zhan Newton: 75 OVR (-1)
Andrew Thomas: 90 OVR (+1)
Cam Skattebo: 81 OVR (+1)
Cor'Dale Flott: 78 OVR (+1)
Dru Phillips: 78 OVR (-1)
Jaxson Dart: 73 OVR (+1)
Daniel Bellinger: 71 OVR (+1)
Russell Wilson: 70 OVR (-1)
Austin Schlottmann: 67 OVR (+1)
NFC North
Jared Goff: 89 OVR (+1)
Nick Whiteside: 66 OVR (+3)
Tyrus Wheat: 65 OVR (+2)
Thomas Harper: 64 OVR (+3)
Blake Cashman: 81 OVR (-1)
Isaiah Rodgers: 80 OVR (-1)
Will Fries: 79 OVR (-1)
Jalen Nailor: 75 OVR (+1)
Matthew Golden: 79 OVR (+1)
Isaiah McDuffie: 74 OVR (+1)
Colby Wooden: 69 OVR (+2)
Lucas Havrisik: 68 OVR (+2)
Jaquan Brisker: 84 OVR (+1)
D'Andre Swift: 82 OVR (+1)
T.J. Edwards: 82 OVR (+1)
Tremaine Edmunds: 82 OVR (-1)
Kyle Monangai: 72 OVR (+1)
Nahshon Wright: 69 OVR (+1)
NFC South
Baker Mayfield: 88 OVR (-1)
Ben Bredeson: 72 OVR (+1)
Tez Johnson: 72 OVR (+1)
Teddy Bridgewater: 67 OVR (+1)
Chris Lindstrom: 93 OVR (-1)
Kaleb McGary: 80 OVR (-1)
Xavier Watts: 74 OVR (-1)
Ryan Neuzil: 72 OVR (+3)
Alvin Kamara: 82 OVR (-2)
Brandin Cooks: 78 OVR (-1)
Alontae Taylor: 75 OVR (+1)
Jonas Sanker: 74 OVR (+1)
Spencer Rattler: 71 OVR (+1)
Danny Stutsman: 70 OVR (+1)
Derrick Brown: 96 OVR (+1)
Jaycee Horn: 87 OVR (+1)
Ikem Ekwonu: 81 OVR (+1)
Cade Mays: 74 OVR (+1)
Sam Martin: 74 OVR (+1)
Mitchell Evans: 68 OVR (+1)
NFC West
Darious Williams: 82 OVR (+1)
Kamren Kinchens: 79 OVR (+1)
Nate Landman: 79 OVR (+1)
Omar Speights: 77 OVR (+1)
Tyler Higbee: 76 OVR (-1)
Emmanuel Forbes Jr: 72 OVR (+1)
Colby Parkinson: 71 OVR (+1)
Seattle Seahawks
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 91 OVR (+2)
Sam Darnold: 82 OVR (+1)
Abraham Lucas: 78 OVR (+1)
Nick Emmanwori: 76 OVR (+1)
Elijah Arroyo: 70 OVR (+1)
Jalen Sundell: 67 OVR (+2)
Ty Okada: 65 OVR (+4)
Trey McBride: 94 OVR (+1)
Zay Jones: 75 OVR (+1)
Christian McCaffrey: 92 OVR (+1)
Brock Purdy: 82 OVR (-1)
Colton McKivitz: 78 OVR (+1)
Eddy Pineiro: 77 OVR (+2)
Thomas Morstead: 76 OVR (-1)
Darrell Luter Jr: 69 OVR (+1)
Tatum Bethune: 69 OVR (+2)
Chase Lucas: 67 OVR (+2)