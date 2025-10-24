Colts, Seahawks lead Madden NFL 26 Week 7 ratings update

Open Extended Reactions

The Indianapolis Colts secured another victory this past week, widening their lead in the AFC South standings with a 38-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The latest Madden NFL 26 ratings update bestows yet more praise: the Colts added a total of ten points across their roster with not a single reduction in sight.

Jonathan Taylor and Quenton Nelson lead the charge, both gaining a point to reach 94 OVR, while DeForest Buckner entered the 90s for the first time this season. Undrafted rookie Johnathan Edwards made an impression as well, adding three points to his tally for a new high of 67 OVR.

Both Taylor and Nelson are closing in on their previous historical bests from previous games in the series, but need one more point to equal these marks.

Despite their impeccable form, the Colts were not the highest overall scorers this week. That honor goes to the Seattle Seahawks, who won a dozen points in total, including a two-point gain for Jaxon Smith-Njigba that sees him breach the 90s and a four-point gain by Ty Okada, bringing his total gains over the season so far up to six points.

Here's the full list of Madden NFL 26 Week 7 ratings updates.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

James Cook III: 91 OVR (-1)

Dion Dawkins: 89 OVR (-1)

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens

Jaire Alexander: 86 OVR (-1)

Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor: 94 OVR (+1)

Quenton Nelson: 94 OVR (+1)

DeForest Buckner: 91 OVR (+2)

Daniel Jones: 80 OVR (+1)

Germaine Pratt: 79 OVR (+1)

Laiatu Latu: 77 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Edwards: 67 OVR (+3)

Houston Texans

AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders

New York Giants

NFC North

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals

Trey McBride: 94 OVR (+1)

Zay Jones: 75 OVR (+1)

San Francisco 49ers