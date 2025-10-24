Project Motor Racing reveals Daytona International Speedway inclusion

Open Extended Reactions

Straight4 Studios and Giants Software have made several announcements concerning Project Motor Racing at the Sim Racing Expo in Dortmund, Germany, where the multiplayer mode was playable for the first time.

The iconic Daytona International Speedway is joining the lineup of tracks available in the game with its road course, bringing the total confirmed locations and layouts at launch up to 18 and 28, respectively.

The racing sim also revealed two additional vehicle classes: IMSA GTO and 964 Trophy. Four cars have been confirmed for the IMSA GTO class:

Roush Mercury Cougar XR-7

Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IMSA GTO

Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO

Mazda RX-7

For the 964 Trophy class, only the Porsche Supercup and 1990 Porsche Carrera Cup (964) have been announced.

Several additions to already announced classes have been unveiled as well, including the 2023 Toyota GR010 Hybrid and 2023 Acura ARX-06 for LMDh, 2002 Cadillac Northstar LMP-02 for LMP and 1989 Mercedes-Benz Sauber C9 for Group C.

Project Motor Racing is set to come to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on Nov. 25.